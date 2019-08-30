Redskins Host 58th Welcome Home Luncheon 

The luncheon began with a VIP reception that included a step and repeat with the Redskins team award winners, as well as McConaughey. There was also a general reception featuring a silent auction and autograph signings.

The guests then congregated in the ballroom for the start of the program, which included player and coaches introductions and opening remarks from Czarniak, who served as the emcee for the luncheon for the second-straight year. It was also at this time that tight end Vernon Davis was named as the Community Man of the Year for his service and commitment to those in the Washington Metropolitan area.