Redskins Host Concussion Forum At Mini-Camp





Lionel Macklin, head football coach of Bowie High School in Bowie, Md., admits he can get overly caught up in games as he coaches from the sidelines.

The strategy, the intensity, the emotion--all wrapped up into three hours.

In 15 years at Bowie High School, including the last two as head coach, Macklin has learned to take a step back during games so that he is more aware of the health of his student-athletes.

Specifically, Macklin has had to be more cognizant of concussions.

Concussions are an ever-growing concern in football, from Pop Warner leagues to high school to the NFL.

"As coaches, we need to know the symptoms of a concussion," Macklin said. "Identifying a concussion in a player is our biggest challenge. As coaches, we're all caught up in the game. Sometimes a kid will take a big hit and they'll tell you they're all right, but you have to look at them closely to see that they're not right."

Macklin was among 170 high school football coaches from the Washington, D.C., region at Redskins Park on Saturday for a Concussion Awareness and Education Forum.

The Redskins hosted the forum, in conjunction with USA Football, on the second day of the team's mini-camp. The high school coaches were invited to watch the Redskins practice after the 90-minute forum.

"There is so much information about concussions from so many great resources that we wanted to share it with high school coaches," Redskins general manager Bruce Allen said. "There has been so much advancement in medical science that allows us to understand concussions better."