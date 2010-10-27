Redskins Host Flag Football Clinic For Area Youth







Each team hosted events that allowed area youth to interact with professional athletes and learn about staying active and eating right.

Thirty percent of children nationally, 40 percent of children in Washington, D.C., and 50 percent in D.C. Wards 7 and 8 are considered overweight or obese. Obesity is linked to chronic diseases like diabetes.

The Redskins and the NFL have emphasized the PLAY 60 movement, which encourages children to exercise 60 minutes every day.

"Childhood obesity is obviously a critical issue for this country," Redskins owner Daniel M. Snyder said. "When we were growing up, we enjoyed going out and playing. The world is changing a little bit, but if you look at what you need to do from a child's perspective every day, 60 minutes of exercise is a minimum.