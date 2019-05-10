Redskins Hosting 44 Tryout Players At 2019 Rookie Minicamp

The Washington Redskins will begin their annual rookie minicamp on Friday at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., with the team's 10 2019 draft picks joined by eight college free agent signings and 44 tryout players.
Additionally, first-year veterans Josh Woodrum, Jeremy Reaves, Andrew Ankrah, DeMarquis Gates, JoJo Wicker, J.P. Holtz and Darvin Kidsy will participate in practices.
Here's the list of the tryout players that will be with the Redskins this weekend:
- Reggie Bain, OL, Florida Atlantic
- Tanner Balderree, TE, BYU
- Jonathan Bonner, DL, Notre Dame
- Taiwan Deal, RB, Wisconsin
- Dylan Donahue, LB, West Georgia
- Vaughnte Dorsey, S, Texas Tech
- Kendrick Edwards, WR, Arkansas State
- Victor Evans, LB, Mississippi
- Drew Ferris, LS, Florida
- Wesley Fields, RB, Georgia Southern
- Jerald Foster, OL, Nebraska
- Devin Fuller, WR, UCLA
- Youhanna Ghaifan, DL, Wyoming
- Rashad Greene, WR, Florida State
- Tyler Green, CB, Lindenwood
- Deion Harris, C, North Dakota
- Corbin Jackson, S, Liberty
- Sami Kassem, OL, Toledo
- Isaiah Langley, CB, USC
- Don Liotine, RB, Stony Brook
- Austin Maloata, DL, Austin Peay
- Tre McBride, WR, William & Mary
- Vinny Mihota, DL, Virginia Tech
- Odell Miller, OL, Western Michigan
- Quentin Moon, LB, Western Illinois
- Jamar Morris, TE, NW Oklahoma State
- Ali Mourtada, K, Assumption
- Brandon Murphy, OL, Memphis
- Vinny Papale, WR, Delaware
- Jerry Powe, LB, Lafayette
- Jordan Powell, CB, Widener
- Terronne Prescod, OL, North Carolina State
- Craig Reynolds, RB, Kutztown
- Zach Roberts, LS, Lamar
- Ed Roll, S, UNC Charlotte
- Yannis Routsas, P, Texas-San Antonio
- Kamilo Tongamoa, DL, Iowa State
- Chris Turner, CB, Charleston (WV)
- Eli Walker, S, Kansas State
- Keenan Walker, OL, Independence JC
- Aca'Cedric Ware, RB, USC
- Toby Weathersby, OL, LSU
- Aaron Williams, S, Nebraska
- Michael Wristen, LB, Colorado State-Pueblo