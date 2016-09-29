News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Kicker Dustin Hopkins Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Month

Sep 29, 2016 at 02:44 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2017-Photos/czarda-17-headshot.jpg
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

awards-hopkins-stpotm-centerpiece.jpg

For the first time in Redskins franchise history, a kicker has won a Player of the Month award, as Dustin Hopkins has been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September.

One day after earning his first career Special Teams Player of the Week, Washington Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins can add an even bigger prize to his collection: NFC Special Teams Player of the Month for September.

Through the Redskins' first three games of the season, Hopkins has been perfect on all 11 of his field goal tries including making a career-high 5-of-5 in last Sunday's 29-27 victory over the New York Giants.

"That was the first time in the NFL I've had five attempt," Hopkins said after the game. "I had a couple five attempt games in college, but that's been awhile. It was a fun one just to get that under your belt. My grandparents were here, my parents were here, a lot of our close friends, my wife and I's close friends. My in-laws as well. To have everybody here at a game that was really special for me in particular, but the team as a whole is awesome, too."

Hopkins is currently one of only eight kickers to be 100 percent on field goal conversions and currently leads the NFL in field goal makes.

The Florida State product is also 5-of-5 on extra point attempts along with averaging more than 64 yards per kickoff with 15 touchbacks, second most in the NFL.

Hopkins on Wednesday became the first Redskins player to earn NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors since Kai Forbath in Week 8 of the 2014 season. He is also the first Redskins kicker in franchise history to earn a Player of the Month award.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Benjamin St-Juste Keeps Calm And Thrives Under Pressure

St-Juste had every reason to let nerves overwhelm him, but St-Juste handled the situation in stride.
news

5 Takeaways From Washington's Home Victory Over The Bengals

The Washington Football Team hosted the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField and came away with a win. Here are five takeaways from the victory.
news

Top 10 Quotes: The Bengal Are Coming To FedExField

The Washington Football Team is hosting the Cincinnati Bengals at FedExField. Here are some of the most memorable quotes from the week of preparation, as compiled by washingtonFootball.com, presented by GEICO.
news

Wake Up Washington: We're On To Cincinnati

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Football Team on Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, presented by Death Wish Coffee.
Advertising