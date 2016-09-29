Redskins Kicker Dustin Hopkins Named NFC Special Teams Player Of The Month

Through the Redskins' first three games of the season, Hopkins has been perfect on all 11 of his field goal tries including making a career-high 5-of-5 in last Sunday's 29-27 victory over the New York Giants.

"That was the first time in the NFL I've had five attempt," Hopkins said after the game. "I had a couple five attempt games in college, but that's been awhile. It was a fun one just to get that under your belt. My grandparents were here, my parents were here, a lot of our close friends, my wife and I's close friends. My in-laws as well. To have everybody here at a game that was really special for me in particular, but the team as a whole is awesome, too."

Hopkins is currently one of only eight kickers to be 100 percent on field goal conversions and currently leads the NFL in field goal makes.

The Florida State product is also 5-of-5 on extra point attempts along with averaging more than 64 yards per kickoff with 15 touchbacks, second most in the NFL.