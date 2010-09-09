Redskins Kickoff Week Proclamations!

WHEREAS, for more than seven decades the Washington Redskins have provided a proud, winning sports tradition for their fans everywhere; and

WHEREAS, Redskins fans wear the burgundy and gold with pride and are among the most passionate and loyal fans in the National Football League (NFL); and

WHEREAS, the heated and much-heralded Redskins/Cowboys rivalry dates back to 1960 when the Cowboys joined the league as an NFL expansion team, and ranks as one of the longest-running, most intense competition in professional football; and

WHEREAS, this epic rivalry will take center stage once again when the Redskins host their season opener against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, September 12, 2010 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland; and

WHEREAS, Redskin fans everywhere treasure their own special memories of these historic and competitive matches, including the 1965 game when future Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen sparked the greatest comeback in Redskins history, passing for more than 400 yards and throwing three touchdown passes in a come-from-behind 34-24 victory to beat the Cowboys; or in 1972 when Charley Taylor hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Billy Kilmer helping to send the Redskins to their first Super Bowl; and in 1983 when the team avenged their only loss of the season by beating the Cowboys 31-17 to reach their second Super Bowl;

NOW, THEREFORE, DO I, Isiah Leggett as County Executive, hereby proclaim the week of September 7 – 12, 2010, as

2010 REDSKINS KICKOFF WEEK