Redskins Kickoff Week Proclamations!

Sep 09, 2010 at 04:08 PM

In anticipation of Sunday night's season-opening game at FedExField against the Dallas Cowboys, the Redskins opened Kickoff Week on Tuesday, Sept. 6 with official proclamations from Washington, D.C., Prince George's County, Md., Montgomery County, Md., Fairfax County, Va., and Loudoun County, Va.

On Thursday, Sept. 8, the Commonwealth of Virginia and the state of Maryland issued official proclamations as well.

Commonwealth of Virginia Proclamation

State of Maryland Proclamation

Washington, D.C. Proclamation

Prince George's County (Md.) Proclamation

Fairfax County (Va.) Proclamation

Loudoun County (Va.) Proclamation

Montgomery County (Md.) Proclamation

WHEREAS, for more than seven decades the Washington Redskins have provided a proud, winning sports tradition for their fans everywhere; and

WHEREAS, Redskins fans wear the burgundy and gold with pride and are among the most passionate and loyal fans in the National Football League (NFL); and

WHEREAS, the heated and much-heralded Redskins/Cowboys rivalry dates back to 1960 when the Cowboys joined the league as an NFL expansion team, and ranks as one of the longest-running, most intense competition in professional football; and

WHEREAS, this epic rivalry will take center stage once again when the Redskins host their season opener against the Cowboys on Sunday Night Football, September 12, 2010 at FedExField in Landover, Maryland; and

WHEREAS, Redskin fans everywhere treasure their own special memories of these historic and competitive matches, including the 1965 game when future Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jurgensen sparked the greatest comeback in Redskins history, passing for more than 400 yards and throwing three touchdown passes in a come-from-behind 34-24 victory to beat the Cowboys; or in 1972 when Charley Taylor hauled in a 40-yard touchdown pass from Billy Kilmer helping to send the Redskins to their first Super Bowl; and in 1983 when the team avenged their only loss of the season by beating the Cowboys 31-17 to reach their second Super Bowl;

NOW, THEREFORE, DO I, Isiah Leggett as County Executive, hereby proclaim the week of September 7 – 12, 2010, as

2010 REDSKINS KICKOFF WEEK

in Montgomery County. I urge residents to join me as we celebrate the start of the new season and the legendary rivalry between the Washington Redskins and the Dallas Cowboys. I encourage all fans – both young and old – to don the burgundy and gold on Friday, September 10th to celebrate the return of NFL football on "Back to Football Friday."

