Redskins Know Fans Will Be Ready For Battle Of The Beltway

That game set that stage for what has been a fun matchup, although the teams have met just four more times since that 1997 game. Only one of the five meetings has been decided by more than one score, and the latest encounter between the two teams was the best to date.

In December 2012, Kirk Cousins came off the bench late to complete a touchdown pass to Pierre Garçon, cutting the Ravens' lead to two with 26 seconds left. Cousins then rushed it in for a two-point conversion to tie the game.

In overtime, Cousins' fellow rookie, Richard Crawford, returned a punt 64 yards to set up a game-winning field goal by Kai Forbath. A lot has happened since: Cousins has become the Redskins starting quarterback while Crawford didn't play in the NFL beyond his rookie season. Their stories illustrate why the Ravens and Redskins haven't formed a true rivalry.

Based on the way the NFL constructs its schedule, the two teams can only meet once every four years unless both reached the Super Bowl. If you Google search "Battle of the Beltway," you'll see the Orioles and the Nationals – two teams that meet each season under Major League Baseball's revised interleague schedule.

So you'll have to forgive Redskins defensive end Ricky Jean Francois for not knowing what the Battle of the Beltway is.

"Last time I heard a battle that I was involved in was the Battle of the Bay," said Jean-Francois, who played four years in the Bay Area with San Francisco. "But I don't know what Battle of the Beltway was, somebody will have to explain that to me. Fans, don't get mad at me, because I do not know that."

Well, Ricky, both cities have a beltway – Baltimore's is Interstate 695, Washington's is Interstate 495. Both have a lot of traffic on them, but they are useful highways nonetheless, and so a sporting event will decide whose is better.

"Well at least I get to be a part of my first," Jean Francois said.