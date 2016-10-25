Redskins Landing In London Friday Before Facing Bengals

"We'll have Friday night to adjust, all day Saturday," Gruden said. "We'll get back on London time. I think they'll be fine. We've talked to some other teams that have done it that way and they said that's the best way to go."

The Redskins have a tough task in front of them on Sunday with a Bengals team coming off a big win over the Browns.

Yes, Cincinnati is 3-4 on the season, but three of their four losses have come against playoff teams from a season ago.

Wide receiver A.J. Green is piecing together yet another All-Pro season, as the University of Georgia product is currently second in the NFL in receiving yards (775).

For Gruden, who was the Bengals' offensive coordinator for three seasons prior to being hired by the Redskins, he simply "can't wait" to face his old team at one of the world's most iconic sporting structures.