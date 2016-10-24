A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 20-17 Week 7 loss to the Detroit Lions at Ford Field, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.* "Redskins-Lions Monday Stats Pack" is presented by BDO by the Numbers. People who know, know BDO.*
Team:
- The Washington Redskins lost to the Detroit Lions, 20-17, in front of an announced crowd of 60,461 people at Ford Field on Sunday.
The defeat snapped a four-game winning streak this season and also marked the team's first road loss since Week 11 of the 2015 season. * The Redskins gained 417 yards of offense, exceeding 400 yards for a second straight game. It marks the second time this season that the Redskins have posted back-to-back 400-yard performances (Weeks 2-3). * The Redskins have now exceeded 300 yards of offense in 11 consecutive regular season games, dating back to last season, for the first time since a 14-game stretch across the 2012-13 seasons. * The Redskins gained 134 rushing yards and have now posted consecutive 125-plus-yard rushing performances for the first time since Weeks 1-2 of the 2015 season. * The Redskins recorded 26 first downs for a second straight game. It represents the first time the team has posted 26 or more first downs in consecutive games since Weeks 2-3 of the 2014 season. * The Redskins allowed a one-yard touchdown run with 7:20 remaining in the third quarter, snapping a streak of nine consecutive quarters without allowing an offensive touchdown. * Dating back to Week 5, the Redskins went 152:53 between offensive touchdowns allowed (55:13 at Baltimore, 60:00 vs. Philadelphia and 37:40 at Detroit). * The touchdown was also the first allowed by the Redskins in the second half of a game since Week 3 against the New York Giants. * The Redskins have now held four straight opponents to 20 points or fewer for the first time since a five-game streak in Weeks 2-6 of the 2009 season. * The Redskins played their only guaranteed indoor game of the 2016 season. Including postseason play, the Redskins are now 32-26 all-time in games played indoors, including games contested in stadiums with closed retractable roofs. * Despite the defeat, the Redskins remain 30-14 all-time against the Lions, including postseason play.
Offense:
Quarterback Trent Williams completed 30-of-39 passes for 301 yards with one passing touchdown and no interceptions. He finished the game with a passer rating of 106.9, his third passer rating of 100.0 or better this season. * Cousins recorded his 15th career 300-yard passing game, including postseason play, to move past Joe Theismann (14) for sole possession of second-most in team history. * Cousinsalso added three rushing attempts for 19 yards, including a career-long 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. * The touchdown run was Cousins' first of the season and the sixth of his career. * Cousins has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 22 of 23 regular season games since assuming the starting role prior to the 2015 season, including each of the last six games dating back to Week 2. * Cousins' 30 completions matched his season high from Week 1. * On a 22-yard reception in the first quarter, tight end Vernon Davis (6,064) became the 13th tight end in NFL history to record 6,000 career receiving yards. * Davis finished the game with season highs in receptions (six) and receiving yards (79). His 79 receiving yards were his most since Week 15 of the 2013 season as a member of the San Francisco 49ers (79). * Wide receiver Jamison Crowder recorded seven receptions for 108 yards, both season highs. * The 100-yard receiving performance was the second of Crowder's career and his first since Week 17 of the 2015 season. * Running back Rob Kelley scored his first career touchdown on a one-yard reception in the fourth quarter. * Kelley became the first Redskins rookie back to score his first career touchdown via reception since fullback Darrel Young vs. Philadelphia on Nov. 15, 2010. * Running back Chris Thompsonposted season highs with 12 rushing attempts for 73 yards in addition to a season-high seven receptions for 40 yards. * Wide receiver Rob Kelley extended his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 93, the sixth-longest active streak in the NFL. Sixty-five of the games in Garçon's streak have come with Washington, the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger.
Defense:
Linebacker Ryan Kerrigan started his 87th consecutive regular season game. He entered the day tied for second-most among active NFL linebackers. Kerrigan has not missed a start in his NFL career. * Kerrigan has now recorded at least one full sack in three consecutive games for the first time since a five-game stretch in Weeks 12-16 of the 2014 season. * Linebacker Trent Murphy added to his single-season career-high with his sixth sack of the season. He also forced his third fumble of the season on the play. * Murphy has now posted at least a half-sack in six consecutive games for the first time in his career. * LinebackerPreston Smithrecorded his first full sack of the season in the fourth quarter. * The Redskins recorded three sacks and have now tallied at least three sacks in each of their last three games. * Defensive lineman Cullen Jenkinsplayed in his 175th career regular season game. * Defensive end Ricky Jean Francois played in his 100th career regular season game. * Wide receiver Maurice Harris made his NFL debut after being promoted to the team's active roster from the practice squad on Friday.
Special Teams:
- Safety Will Blackmon recorded a 16-yard punt return in the second quarter, his first as a member of the Redskins and his longest since Dec. 11, 2011, as a member of the New York Giants.