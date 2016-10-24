Redskins-Lions Monday Stats Pack

Quarterback Trent Williams completed 30-of-39 passes for 301 yards with one passing touchdown and no interceptions. He finished the game with a passer rating of 106.9, his third passer rating of 100.0 or better this season. * Cousins recorded his 15th career 300-yard passing game, including postseason play, to move past Joe Theismann (14) for sole possession of second-most in team history. * Cousinsalso added three rushing attempts for 19 yards, including a career-long 19-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. * The touchdown run was Cousins' first of the season and the sixth of his career. * Cousins has thrown at least one touchdown pass in 22 of 23 regular season games since assuming the starting role prior to the 2015 season, including each of the last six games dating back to Week 2. * Cousins' 30 completions matched his season high from Week 1. * On a 22-yard reception in the first quarter, tight end Vernon Davis (6,064) became the 13th tight end in NFL history to record 6,000 career receiving yards. * Davis finished the game with season highs in receptions (six) and receiving yards (79). His 79 receiving yards were his most since Week 15 of the 2013 season as a member of the San Francisco 49ers (79). * Wide receiver Jamison Crowder recorded seven receptions for 108 yards, both season highs. * The 100-yard receiving performance was the second of Crowder's career and his first since Week 17 of the 2015 season. * Running back Rob Kelley scored his first career touchdown on a one-yard reception in the fourth quarter. * Kelley became the first Redskins rookie back to score his first career touchdown via reception since fullback Darrel Young vs. Philadelphia on Nov. 15, 2010. * Running back Chris Thompsonposted season highs with 12 rushing attempts for 73 yards in addition to a season-high seven receptions for 40 yards. * Wide receiver Rob Kelley extended his streak of consecutive regular season games played with a reception to 93, the sixth-longest active streak in the NFL. Sixty-five of the games in Garçon's streak have come with Washington, the third-longest streak by a member of the Redskins since the 1970 merger.