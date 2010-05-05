Redskins Look to Re-establish Presence In NFC East





The 2010 offseason started slowly for the Redskins--and team officials were lauded for their calm, measured approach to free agency.

In the end, the Redskins made some of the biggest moves of the offseason again.

Two of the top free agent running backs--former Pro Bowlers Larry Johnson and Willie Parker--joined the Redskins.

Then, on April 4, the Redskins shocked everyone by acquiring Donovan McNabb in a trade with division rival Philadelphia.

The Redskins capped off the offseason by selecting offensive tackle Trent Williams with the No. 4 overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Washington entered the offseason needing to make some big moves after a disappointing 4-12 season. With McNabb the quarterback, it's conceivable the team has enough in place to make a run at the playoffs.

First they must re-establish themselves in the NFC East. The Redskins were 0-6 in divisional play last season.

Everyone else? They all beat up on each other. The Cowboys beat the Eagles twice (as well as a third time in the Wild Card playoffs), the Eagles beat the Giants twice and the Giants beat the Cowboys twice.

The Redskins can get off to a fast start in the NFC East next season as they host the Cowboys in Week 1 in a nationally televised, Sunday night matchup at FedExField.

Here's a look at the moves and maneuvers by the rest of the NFC East this offseason:

Dallas Cowboys

You knew the defending NFC East champion Cowboys could not go the entire offseason without some sort of dramatic move.

After basically sitting out free agency, the Cowboys made a splash in the draft by trading up to acquire wide receiver Dez Bryant late in the first round. Though Bryant has been labeled as a character risk, his talent is undeniable.

Dallas may have the best wide receiver corps in the division now with Miles Austin, Roy Williams, Bryant and Patrick Crayton. (Crayton's future with the club is uncertain, however.)

The Cowboys upgraded their defense with their next two draft picks, linebacker Sean Lee and safety Akwasi Owusu-Ansah in the second and fourth rounds, respectively.

They did not address their offensive line until the sixth round with Notre Dame tackle Sam Young.

Dallas has an aging offensive line that includes 10-year veteran Leonard Davis and nine-year veterans Andre Gurode, Marc Colombo and Kyle Kosier.

The Cowboys did release long-time left tackle Flozell Adams and handed the job to fourth-year lineman Doug Free, who replaced an injured Marc Colombo at right tackle for seven games last season. Free is seeing his first extensive action at left tackle in his pro career.

New York Giants

The Giants moved quickly this offseason to shore up their weak spot in 2009 -- the secondary.

The unit finished 15th in the NFL in pass defense a year ago, but defensive backs struggled in coverage when safety Kenny Phillips went down in Week 2 with a patella injury.

In free agency this offseason, the Giants signed former Arizona Cardinals safety Antrel Rolle, one of the top free agents on the market, and 10-year veteran Deon Grant to shore up the secondary.

In the draft, the focus on defense continued.

The Giants added another pass rusher in Jason Pierre-Paul with the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft.

Although Pierre-Paul is thought to be raw, he should have time to develop playing behind Justin Tuck, Mathias Kiawanuka and Osi Umenyiora. (Umenyiora's future with the club is uncertain, however.)