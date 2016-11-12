Redskins Looking To Fill In For Missing Pieces At Fullback And In 'Giant' Package

"If we can get Derek ready, he could be a possibility," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said. "Jordan Reed's done some of that before and Vernon can pop back there and do some of it also. If we choose to do that, we have a lot of different ways to attack people with one-back plays and things of that nature – offset gun plays. So it's not totally necessary for us to have a fullback, but if we do need one, we have options with those three guys."

Another popular wrinkle the Redskins have used this year is deploying tackle Ty Nsekhe as an extra tight end in a jumbo package for short yardage situations due to his size and athletic ability. However, the Redskins have lost depth along the offensive line with left tackle Trent Williams being suspended for four games. Nsekhe will be inserted into the starting lineup at left tackle, which potentially may mean the "giant" package will be used little or not at all.

"That's a little bit harder to run, especially with Ty coming in there as the extra tight end," Gruden said. "So that probably could be (shelved). But we have [Vinston] Painter will probably be up and he could possibly fill that void if we choose to do that."