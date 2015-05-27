News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Make Roster Moves

May 27, 2015 at 08:31 AM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster moves:

The Redskins terminated the contracts of the following players:

  • G Chris Chester
  • CB Tracy Porter

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Cowboys inactives, Week 16

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys.
news

Washington activates Joey Slye off Reserve/Injured list, Wendell Smallwood off the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday. 
news

Washington places Landon Collins on IR amid multiple moves

The team announced the following roster moves Friday. 
news

Washington activates Kyle Allen, Kam Curl, Kendall Fuller, Milo Eifler off the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced the following roster moves Friday. 
news

Washington activates Taylor Heinicke, David Mayo and Temarrick Hemingway off Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced the following roster moves Thursday. 
news

Brandon Scherff, Jonathan Allen named to 2022 Pro Bowl

Scherff was named to his fifth Pro Bowl in seven seasons, while Allen is the first Washington defensive tackle selected since since Dave Butz in 1983.
news

Washington-Eagles Wednesday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 27-17 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Eagles inactives, Week 15

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 15 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Washington activates 3 players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list, elevates 4 from practice squad

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday. 
news

Washington activates multiple defensive linemen off Reserve/COVID-19 list 

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday. 
news

Washington places Taylor Heinicke on Reserve/COVID-19 list amid multiple roster moves

The team announced the following roster moves Friday. 
Advertising