Redskins Mourn Passing Of 'Torgy' Torgeson

He was a five-time All-Pro honoree and was named to the Pro Bowl three times, including selections in each of his first two seasons as a member of the Redskins.

Toregeson is also the longest-tenured assistant coach in Redskins history, compiling 23 years of coaching service in Washington across three stints from 1959-61, 1971-77 and 1981-93. He is one of only three Redskins to have participated in all five of the franchise's Super Bowl appearances as either a player or coach, joining Redskins Ring of Fame member Richie Petitbon and Pro Football Hall of Famer Charley Taylor.

In his last stop in Washington, Torgeson oversaw the Redskins' defensive line, coaching the franchise's top three leaders in career sacks – Dexter Manley (91.0), Charles Mann (82.0) and Monte Coleman (43.5). After sacks became recognized by the NFL as an official statistic in 1982, Torgeson's lines helped the Redskins finish in the Top 10 in the league in sacks for 10 consecutive seasons from 1982-91.

In addition to his time with the Redskins, Torgeson served on the coaching staffs of the Pittsburgh Steelers (1962-68) and Los Angeles Rams (1969-70, 1978-80).

At the time of his final departure from the Redskins following the 1993 season, Torgeson had spent 43 consecutive seasons in the NFL as a player or coach.