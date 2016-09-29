Redskins Mulling Options Along Offensive Line As Browns Game Nears

"During the weeks where I'm not sure if I'm going to play or not, I try to do my best to prepare," Kouandjio said. "This kind of adds motivation, it's easier to spend more time studying and stuff like that when you know you're going to get in."

Williams made the "extremely difficult" move from tackle to guard mid-game last Sunday, as the perennial Pro Bowl was told he'd be moved inside with Nsekhe flanking him to the left. He'd like to play tackle once again this week but is willing to play guard, too, if the coaching staff asks him to stay there.

While it looked like Williams had little issue at guard – he helped set up Jamison Crowder's screen catch for a touchdown – the Oklahoma product noticed some correctable areas of his game when he went back and watched it on film.

"I was winging it a lot of the time, not really sure where to go or who to block, but I understand concepts," Williams said. "So some of the stuff I was able to make out on the go."

Perhaps his biggest adjustment, though, is playing in a space with more bodies crowding the area.

"At tackle you've got a little room, the guys are about two to three yards away from you [pre-snap]," Williams said. "At guard, they are right on top of you. I noticed one mistake; you don't really have time to recover. At tackle, you may be able to run a guy past the pocket or past the quarterback. At guard, one slip and he's in the quarterbacks face. That and being able to recover and use my feet is a big part of my game on the edge, so took part of my game away from me on the inside."