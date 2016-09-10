Redskins Must Finish If They Want To Bring Down Roethlisberger

In fact, last season, he was sacked just 20 times and had the lowest sack percentage in his career (although he played in just 12 games), a testament to both his offensive line and his perpetual, physical maneuvering.

"I think the No. 1 thing with him is that he's such a big body back there," defensive coordinator Joe Barry said. "He's a big man to come in and tackle. We talk about – and every time I've ever gone against him – the thing that we preach is you want to tackle the ball, you don't necessarily want to tackle him. Because he's been doing it for however long – 12 or 13 years. He's proven he's tough to tackle just because he's so big. Especially you see undersized linebackers or DBs literally just fall off him and bounce off him. He's able to make the unbalanced throws so well just because he's so big and so strong."

The Redskins are wary of this fact. Especially as the league becomes more nickel and dime package-happy, fewer big bodies are on the field to help. Roethlisberger doesn't typically rush for yardage when he begins scrambling, however, which makes covering receivers such as Antonio Brown an extended task.

Last season Roethlisberger rushed for just 29 yards on 15 attempts and rushed for even fewer (27) the year before on more attempts (33). Defensive backs won't have to worry as much about breaking off an opponent to find the quarterback in the open field, but that will require sticking to their receivers for longer period of time.