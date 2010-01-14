Redskins Name Turner Assistant Head Coach/Running Backs





The Redskins have named Bobby Turner their assistant head coach/running backs, the team announced on Thursday.

Turner comes to Washington after spending the previous 15 seasons (1995-2009) as the Denver Broncos' running backs coach, where he was part of teams that earned two Super Bowl victories (1997-98), three AFC West titles (1996, '98, 2005) and seven playoff berths (1996-98, 2000, '03-05)

"Not many coaches can match the success that Bobby has had over the years" Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan said. "He is one of the top coaches in the NFL and, more importantly, a great person. We are excited to have him on the staff here in Washington. He will play a major role in the development of our offense."

Since Turner's hire in 1995, the Broncos have produced the most rushing yards (32,829) and the most total yards (86,523) in the NFL. Over that span, six different running backs rushed for at least 1,000 yards in a single season, including Tatum Bell, Terrell Davis, Reuben Droughns, Clinton Portis, Mike Anderson and Olandis Gary.

Turner has helped the Broncos record 11 individual 1,000-yard rushing seasons in the last 15 campaigns, a total that ties for the most in the league and one that includes an NFL-record four-year streak of having a different 1,000-yard rusher from 2003-06.

Under Turner, the Broncos have ranked among the NFL's top five in rushing during 10 of the past 15 seasons, and 16 different running backs have posted at least one 100-yard rushing game in the regular season or playoffs under Turner's guidance, a total higher than any other team in the NFL since 1995.

In addition, Turner has helped Denver become the only franchise since the inception of the common NFL Draft in 1967 to have two undrafted rookies reach 500 rushing yards in their first season with Selvin Young (2007) and Mike Bell (2006) accomplishing this feat in back-to-back campaigns.

Last season, Turner helped Knowshon Moreno lead all rookies in rushing (947 yards), yards from scrimmage (1,160) and touchdowns (7).

The Broncos have posted 105 individual 100-yard rushing games in the last 15 seasons under Turner, whose list of 100-yard running backs includes: Davis (41 100-yd. games), Portis (18), Anderson (12), Tatum Bell (9), Droughns (6), Gary (4), Travis Henry (3), Correll Buckhalter (2), Quentin Griffin (2), Young (2), Mike Bell (1), Aaron Craver (1), Peyton Hillis (1), Derek Loville (1), Glyn Milburn (1) and Michael Pittman (1).

Before his arrival in Denver, Turner was assistant head coach, offensive coordinator and running backs coach at Purdue University from 1991-94. During his tenure, the Boilermakers' running game and entire offense improved each season, going from 106th in the nation in 1990 to 12th in 1994, a season in which it set numerous school records, including rushing touchdowns (36) and average per carry (5.01). The offense produced 336 points, the highest Purdue total since 1969. Turner's backfield also produced the school's first 1,000-yard rusher in 18 years in All-Big Ten second-team selection Mike Alstott (1,188 yards and 14 TDs).

Seven different Boilermakers rushed for more than 100 yards in a game in 1992, and in 1991, Turner coached the Big Ten Freshman of the Year in running back Corey Rodgers, as well as former Cincinnati Bengal Jeff Hill.

Turner served as the running backs coach at Ohio State University from 1989-90, during which time the Buckeyes went to two bowl games and had one of the best running games in the Big Ten. His 1990 backfield consisted of five future NFL running backs, highlighted by Robert Smith, who finished the season with 1,126 yards and eight touchdowns and was named Big Ten and National Freshman of the Year.

In 1989 the Buckeyes ranked No. 1 in Big Ten rushing at 241 yards per game as well as No. 1 in total offense and scoring, coming within 16 yards of having two 1,000-yard rushers (Carlos Snow, 1,031 yds.; Scottie Graham, 984 yds.).

Before his stint at Ohio State, Turner coached the running backs at Fresno State (1983-88) and at his alma mater, Indiana State (1975-82). At Fresno State, he coached future pros Lavale Thomas (Packers), Anthony Mosely (Bears, Raiders) and Aaron Craver (Dolphins, Broncos, Chargers, Saints).

Turner began his coaching career at Indiana State in 1975, coaching its running backs and quarterbacks and also working as the team's strength and conditioning coordinator that season. Turner was Indiana State's defensive backs coach as well as its strength and conditioning coordinator from 1976-77 before working as the team's running backs coach and special teams coordinator from 1978-81. In his final year at Indiana State in 1982, he coached defensive backs and served as special teams coordinator.

Turner began his coaching career at Haworth High School in Kokomo, Ind., as an assistant with the football and basketball teams from 1972-74.

A native of East Chicago, Ind., Turner enjoyed a career as an all-conference defensive back at Indiana State, where he played both football and basketball. He tied the school's single-season record as a sophomore by posting nine of his 16 career interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns.

He earned his bachelor's degree from Indiana State in health and physical education in 1972 before receiving his master's degree from the school in education/administration in 1976.

Turner, 60, attended East Chicago Washington High School, where he played four sports (football, basketball, baseball and track). He was inducted in 1993 into the Indiana High School Basketball Hall of Fame Silver Anniversary Team and was voted into the East Chicago, Ind., Sports Hall of Fame in 1999.