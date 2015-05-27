Redskins' New Shirts Represent 2015 Mindset

RELATED LINKS:
--Griffin III: 'I Think We're Getting There'
--Griffin III: 'We're Going To Put The Work In'
For more from the team, including exclusive videos, photos and written content, be sure to "like" the Redskins' Official Facebook page.
Football truly is the ultimate team game.
First spotted Tuesday morning on the practice fields at Redskins Park and then once again when quarterback Robert Griffin III stepped to the podium to speak to the media, the Washington Redskins have a new shirt symbolic of their approach this season.
Reading "Stronger Together" on the front and "Team > I" on the back, these shirts explain the daily mindset for the team this season.
"The one thing that Jay [Gruden] preached to us and what this shirt says is that we're stronger together," Griffin III said. "And we're all out there working hard to make sure that we all stand out because when you win, everything else falls into place. Everybody is doing a great job, and being Day 1, it's great to see guys out there healthy and moving around and see the new faces. I can't single out one individual guy because not one guy makes the whole thing work."
.
.
.