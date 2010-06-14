Redskins' O-Line Building Trust, Camaraderie, Cohesion





They don't miss a day.

Whether it's simply a workout, or a voluntary minicamp or the ongoing OTAs, the Redskins' starting offensive linemen show up.

All of them. All the time.

No one said anything about demanding such diligence. No one gave a speech. No one needed to.

"I don't think we had to talk about it. Coming off the type of season the Redskins were coming off with the injuries and guys banged up, I think it was just understood that we had to be here every day and work hard to get better," says Artis Hicks, signed as a free agent to play right tackle.

Hicks played for Minnesota last year but he knew of the Redskins' travails. They lost right guard Randy Thomas in Week 2, left tackle Chris Samuels in Week 5 and continually juggled bodies as injuries claimed others (Chad Rinehart, Mike Williams) as well.

This is a line that mixes youth and experience, new and old.

Left tackle Trent Williams was the club's No. 1 pick in the draft. Hicks has been a guard most of his eight-year career. Derrick Dockery, the left guard, and center Casey Rabach, the only two linemen to start every game last season, are back. As is Mike Williams, at right guard, for his second season here.

"Casey, me, Doc, Art, Trent, we take a lot of reps together. We're all working together and it's just an opportunity for us to learn each other and learn the plays as a whole unit," Mike Williams says.

Long-time offensive line coach Joe Bugel retired. As did Samuels, due to a chronic neck condition.

While Bugel luxuriates in the Arizona desert, Samuels works to impart his hard-won knowledge to Trent Williams as he serves as a coaching intern. Samuels works closely with Williams and expresses nothing but confidence in the rookie and his potential for excellence.