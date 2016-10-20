Redskins Offensive Line Making Strides On And Off The Field

In the midst of the team's four-game winning streak, the offense has rushed for 525 yards.

"They're professionals. They work hard at it. They're well-coached," Cousins said. "They come out here every day and they want to get better and they look at what they can improve upon. But there's no doubt we have a good group of guys up front and they're a big part of why as a team we were able to win the last four games."

According to Football Outsiders, which analyzes offensive line play using a variety of running circumstances, the Redskins rank in the top third of the league in multiple categories. Only 16 percent of their runs have been stuffed at or behind the line of scrimmage, while the Redskins rank fifth in second-level and open field runs – statistics determined by the amounts of yards past the line of scrimmage divided by the total number of carries.

Certain rankings are skewed depending on the quality of a team's running backs, but Washington's O-line can certainly take most of the credit for the last four weeks. It starts, said Morgan Moses, with preparation from offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

"He's a technician. It's like having a cheat sheet before a test," Moses said. "When you have that cheat sheet for the test and you go out there and you see certain looks in the game, your mind is able to say I know that look and you're able to execute and that's what happened on Sunday. We were all on the same page – all 11 of us. We probably played one of our better offensive games."

Since center Kory Lichtensteiger was sent to Injured Reserve after Week 3 with a calf strain, Spencer Long has continued to improve filling in at a position he learned extensively throughout the offseason and training camp in a backup's role.

For the first time, there is real continuity amongst the line – the starting unit has remained largely intact from last season – which has allowed for more growth and production. Williams continues to play at the top of his game, while right guard Brandon Scherff continues to manhandle and maul his opponents in front of him, including Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox last week.

"Spencer moving to a new position and playing center and really being the brains of the operation, him being more familiar with the schemes and where to scheme calls to," Williams said. "Really, it's our willingness to continue to chip away at it. It's starting to open up. Once you do one thing successfully one week, the next week that team is going to be geared up to stop it."

As the Redskins prepare to take on the Lions, a team with a front seven that Williams says is aggressive, "long, rangy and athletic," inside a stadium that can get loud and be imposing, the O-line will once again rely on their cohesiveness as a unit and attempt to overcome another test.

And, if you're wondering what happens at Williams' house when the talking ends and the TV remains off, you've probably forgotten how big all of these men really are, and how many helpings they require.

"Man, a lot of eating. I'll tell you that, man," Moses said. "If we went to a restaurant, we'd probably shut the restaurant down."

Just don't be late.