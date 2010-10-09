News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins-Packers: Marquee Matchups Presented by Papa John's

Oct 08, 2010 at 08:10 PM
162084.jpg


Redskins.com looks at two key matchups to keep an eye on during Sunday's Redskins-Packers game at FedExField.

-- OFFENSE

QB Donovan McNabb vs. LB Clay Matthews

Donovan McNabb has proven that he is still has good mobility at age 33. He has 81 rushing yards this season, including a key 18-yard scramble last week in the Redskins' 17-12 win over Philadelphia.

McNabb has been sacked just six times in four games, tied for ninth-best in the NFL.

Given time in the pocket, McNabb has led the Redskins to the 13th best passing offense in the league. He has completed 57.9 percent of his passes for 958 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

Second-year linebacker Clay Matthews has emerged as a pass-rushing threat for the Packers. As a rookie last year, he had 10 sacks. This year, through four games, he already has seven.

At 6-3 and 255 pounds, Matthews plays with great quickness and pursuit when rushing the passer. He brings an aggressive attitude to the Packers' defense.

A variety of blockers will be asked to contain Matthews, including right tackle Jammal Brown. With Clinton Portis sidelined, the Redskins' young running backs will need to be mindful of pass protection.

-- DEFENSE

Redskins Linebackers vs. TE Jermichael Finley

Even though the Redskins are ranked 31st in pass defense, the Redskins' linebackers have played fairly well in coverage.

Rocky McIntosh, London Fletcher and Lorenzo Alexander seem to alternate in coverage on tight ends, depending on the offensive formation. McIntosh leads the defense with 55 tackles and Fletcher is next with 53.

Last Sunday against Philadelphia, they held tight end Brent Celek to just three catches for 27 yards, although he did score the Eagles only touchdown. They also limited Cowboys tight end Jason Witten to three catches for 27 yards in Week 1.

The Redskins will need a similar effort against Green Bay, who boast an emerging talent in tight end Jermichael Finley.

Already this season, Finley has posted 21 catches for 301 yards and one touchdown. He has two 100-yard receiving games in the first four weeks.

Finley is listed at 6-5 and 247 pounds and his combination of size and speed presents matchup problems for linebackers and safeties alike.

Advertising