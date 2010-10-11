Redskins-Packers Post-Game Notes

The following is a complete recap of news and notes from the Redskins' 16-13 overtime win over the Green Bay Packers, courtesy of Redskins Public Relations:
- At 3-2, the Redskins have a share of the NFC East lead after Week 5 for the first time since 2005, when they were tied with the Giants at 3-1.
- The Redskins started 3-2 or better for the third time in four seasons.
- The Redskins defeated the Packers for the first time since Oct. 23, 1988, at Milwaukee. The Packers had won four straight since (2001-02, 2004, 2007).
- The Redskins registered a home victory over the Packers for the first time since Dec. 2, 1979, a 38-21 triumph at RFK Stadium.
- The Redskins won consecutive games for the first time since 2008 (Weeks 7-8) against Cleveland and at Detroit, respectively.
- The Redskins won consecutive games against teams with winning records for the first time since 2008 (Weeks 2-3) against New Orleans and Arizona, respectively.
- The Redskins came back to win from a 10-point deficit for the first time since Oct. 4 of last year against Tampa Bay, a contest they won 16-13.
- The Redskins won an overtime game for the first time since Nov. 4, 2007. They had lost their previous two overtime contests.
- With a 34:14-32:40 edge, the Redskins won the time of possession battle for the first time this season.
- The Redskins defense held the Packers to 2-of-13 (15%) on third down and 0-of-1 on fourth down. Coming into the game, the Packers ranked fifth in the league by converting 46.5 percent of their third downs.
- The Redskins completed a pass of at least 50 yards for the fourth consecutive game, the first time they have done that since the final four games of 1987.
- The Redskins sold out a home game for the 353rd consecutive time, including playoffs. It marks the 133rd consecutive sellout at FedExField, which accounts for all regular season, postseason and preseason contests.
- Wide receiver Anthony Armstrong made his first career start. He made his first career touchdown reception, a 48-yarder from Donovan McNabb in the fourth quarter. Armstrong also registered career highs with three catches and 84 receiving yards.
- Tight end Chris Cooley's seven catches were a season high and his most since Week 2 of last season against St. Louis, when he also had seven.
- Cooley now has 366 career receptions and moved past Eric Green (358), Pete Holohan (363), Raymond Chester (364) and Rodney Holman (365) for 33rd place among tight ends in NFL history in receptions.
- With 69 receiving yards, Cooley now has 303 on the year, the most he has ever had through five games of a season, surpassing the 288 he had in 2008.
- Cooley and Santana Moss each recorded seven receptions, marking the first time the Redskins had two players with at least seven catches in the same game since Week 1 of last year at the Giants when Antwaan Randle El and Cooley had seven apiece.
- Defensive end Phillip Daniels recorded his first sack of the season and the 61st of his career. It was his first since Dec. 27, 2009.
- Redskins kicker Graham Gano connected on his first NFL game-winning field goal with a 33-yarder in overtime. Gano tied a career high with three field goals on the day.
- Linebacker London Fletcher played in his 197th consecutive game. He is currently tied with Indianapolis' Peyton Manning for the second-longest active streak behind Minnesota's Brett Favre (290).
- Fletcher started his 157th straight contest. He is currently fourth among all NFL players in consecutive starts behind Favre (288), Manning (197) and Tampa Bay's Ronde Barber (171). Fletcher has the longest consecutive starts streak among active linebackers by 73 games over Dallas' Bradie James, who is second with (84).
- Safety LaRon Landry caused two turnovers in the same game for the fourth time in his career, including Week 14 of 2009 at Oakland (forced fumble, interception), Week 14 of 2008 at Baltimore (forced fumble, interception), and a 2007 playoff game at Seattle (two interceptions).
- Quarterback Donovan McNabb threw for 357 yards, the 10th-most of his career and his second-highest total as a Redskin. It was his 29th career 300-yard passing game and his second with the Redskins.
- McNabb's 49 pass attempts were the sixth-most of his career and his most since Nov. 15 of last year at San Diego (54).
- McNabb led his 24th career game-winning drive and his fourth in overtime. It was his first game-winning drive in overtime since Oct. 24, 2004, at Cleveland.
- McNabb's 27 completions gave him 2,898 for his career, tying him with Hall of Famer Troy Aikman for 14th in NFL history. On Sunday, he moved past Steve DeBerg and Hall of Famer Jim Kelly (2,874).
- Safety Kareem Moore's fumble recovery gave him a takeaway for the third consecutive game, making him the first Redskins player to do so since Sean Taylor in 2007 when he had interceptions in each contest from Week 5 to Week 7.
- Redskins wide receiver Santana Moss had his second 100-yard receiving game of the season, the 23rd of his career, and his 15th as a Redskin. He now ranks tied for fifth in team history with Hugh Taylor.
- Moss' 52-yard reception from McNabb was the 20th of his career of at least 50 yards.
- With 118 receiving yards, Moss now has 7,851 career receiving yards, and moves past Anthony Carter, Bobby Engram (7,751), Drew Pearson (7,822) and Plaxico Burress (7,845) into 84th place in NFL history.
- With seven catches, Moss now has 529 for his career and moves past Chris Chambers (525, active) and Brett Perriman (525) into the 95th spot on the NFL's all-time receptions list.
- Linebacker Brian Orakpo recorded two sacks, the first Redskin to do so since he had four and Andre Carter had two in Week 14 of last year at Oakland.
- Punter Hunter Smith's five punts inside the 20-yard line tied a team record dating back to 1976 when the statistic began being tracked.
- Running back Ryan Torain made his second career start and first as a Redskin. Torain caught four passes for 27 yards, the first receptions of his career.