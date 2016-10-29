Redskins Participate In Walkthrough At Wembley Stadium

The Washington Redskins landed in London early Friday morning and even participated in a walkthrough later in the day, but it wasn't until Saturday that it became "real" that the team was playing a game overseas, as they participated in a walkthrough at Wembley Stadium.
With their phones (and for Duke Ihenacho and Ricky Jean Francois actual cameras) out, the players recorded their first steps in the iconic stadium.
Check out what they posted below. Also, a reminder that the game will start Sunday at 9:30 a.m. EST.
London been good too us ! #HTTR pic.twitter.com/8mzy8Ho8nG — Su'a Cravens (@Sua_Cravens) October 29, 2016