2019 Redskins Game Preview: Redskins/Patriots, Week 5

The Redskins return to FedExField on Sunday in search of their first win of the season. Here's everything you need to know about the Redskins' Week 5 matchup with the undefeated New England Patriots.
ALL-TIME SERIES
- Redskins lead 6-4 overall.
- The Patriots have won three in a row dating back to the 2007 season.
- The two teams last met in 2015 at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The Patriots bested the Redskins, 27-10, on that day to capture their eighth straight win to start the season. New England quarterback Tom Brady threw for 299 passing yards and two touchdowns.
COACHING STAFF
Redskins:
- HC Jay Gruden
- OC Kevin O'Connell
- DC Greg Manusky
- STC Nate Kaczor
Patriots:
- HC Bill Belichick
- OC Josh McDaniels
- STC Joe Judge
KEY NEW FACES
Redskins:
- LB Jon Bostic / Montez Sweat / Cole Holcomb
- S Landon Collins
- OT Ereck Flowers / Donald Penn
- QB Case Keenum / Dwayne Haskins
- WR Terry McLaurin
Patriots:
- LB Jamie Collins
- DL Michael Bennett / Chase Winovich
- TE Matt LaCosse
- WR Jakobi Meyers / N'Keal Harry
- LT Marshall Newhouse
- PR Gunner Olszewski
- P Jake Bailey
OTHER SIGNIFICANT CHANGES
Redskins:
- After staying with veteran quarterback Case Keenum through the team's first three games, head coach Jay Gruden made the switch to rookie Dwayne Haskins to lead his offense midway through the second quarter in Washington's game against the New York Giants on Sept. 29. It remains to be seen whether Gruden will give Haskins the first-career NFL start, go back to Keenum or use long-time Redskin Colt McCoy for Week 5.
- Under the direction of first-year offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell, the Redskins have averaged 246.5 passing yards per game in 2019.
- Safety Landon Collins, who signed a six-year, $84-million with Washington in the offseason, has proven his worth so far for the Redskins. After four games, Collins leads the team with 36 tackles (22 solo), and is second with 2.5 tackles for loss.
Patriots:
- Since Greg Schiano stepped down as the Patriots' defensive coordinator in March, head coach Bill Belichick is said to have taken on a bigger responsibility on that side of the ball. While it remains unclear who exactly is making all of the in-game decisions -- there have been reports that his son, secondary and linebackers coach Steve Belichick, as well as linebackers coach Jerod Mayo have served as the primary play-caller -- New England's defense stands as one of the best in the NFL.
- After resigning with the Patriots in May, linebacker Jamie Collins has been on a tear to start the 2019 season. Collins currently leads the team in tackles (23), sacks (3.5) and is second behind safety Devin McCourty with three interceptions.
- Wide receiver Josh Gordon has begun to settle into his role with the Patriots. Through four games, Gordon is the team's second-leading receiver and has registered the second-most targets.
STORYLINES/THINGS TO WATCH
- Finding a running game -- The Redskins rank 31st in the NFL in both average yards per carry (2.9) and average yards gained per game (49.8). Following last week's loss to the Giants, starting running back Adrian Peterson acknowledged his unit's struggles, "Something isn't working; we gotta circle back around and see what we can do better." Washington will look to find an answer against a New England rushing defense that is among the league's best.
- Forcing turnovers and building on a strong second half defensively -- Last week against the Giants, the Redskins defense created four turnovers off of two interceptions and two forced fumbles. Cornerback Quinton Dunbar picked off Daniel Jones twice, reading the quarterback's eyes and undercutting the route. In the second half, the Redskins defense held the Giants scoreless by limiting the big play and often winning individual matchups. With Washington's offensive struggles thus far, getting takeaways could prove vital.
- Pressuring the quarterback -- Through four games, the Redskins are tied for 25th in the NFL with five sacks. Playing against one of the league's all-time best quarterbacks in Tom Brady means applying pressure early and often will be important. Against the Giants' Daniel Jones, the Redskins were able to collapse the pocket on him but failed to register any sacks.
INTRIGUING MATCHUPS
- Redskins defensive line vs. Patriots offensive line -- While Washington has recorded five sacks, New England has allowed only four, which is tied for fourth-best in the league. If any of the members of the Redskins' front can break this trend by getting some consistent hits on Brady, it should relieve some pressure on the backend.
- Redskins QB(s) vs. Patriots secondary -- New England's defensive backfield is on a historic pace through four games with a league-high ten interceptions, which is double any other team. Led by safety Devin McCourty, the unit has helped the Patriots hold opposing quarterbacks to under six yards per throw, fewer than 200 yards per game and a passer rating of 41.0.
- KR Steven Sims vs. Patriots special teams -- Undrafted rookie wide receiver Steven Sims has shown flashes in the return game thus far, displaying his elite speed on the outside. Heading into Week 5, Sims sits at second in the NFL with 205 kick return yards. He'll look to build on that total Sunday afternoon against a Patriots team that has boasted one of the top special teams units in football for several years.
- Redskins offensive line vs. Patriots linebackers -- The linebacker tandem of Kyle Van Noy and the aforementioned Collins have been a nightmare for opposing offenses in 2019. Combining for six sacks and 35 tackles so far, both set the tone for the Patriots front seven. Through four games, each one has displayed the ability to support in the run game as well as cover. With center Chase Rouiller and right guard Brandon Scherff's status unknown for Sunday, it's important the Redskins' new-look offensive line continues to build chemistry.
INJURY REPORT
REGULAR SEASON STATS LEADERS
Redskins:
- Passing — QB Case Keenum (970 yards)
- Rushing — RB Adrian Peterson (90 yards)
- Receiving — WR Terry McLaurin (257 yards)
- Touchdowns — QB Case Keenum (7)
- Tackles — S Landon Collins (36, 22 solo)
- Sacks — LB Cassanova McKinzy, LB Ryan Kerrigan, DL Matt Ioannidis, CB Josh Norman, LB Montez Sweat (1)
- Interceptions — CB Quinton Dunbar (2)
Patriots:
- Passing — QB Tom Brady (1061 yards)
- Rushing — RB Sony Michel (171 yards)
- Receiving — WR Julian Edelman (226 yards)
- Touchdowns — QB Tom Brady (7)
- Tackles — LB Jamie Collins (23, 17 solo)
- Sacks — LB Jamie Collins (3.5)
- Interceptions — S Devin McCourty (4)
REGULAR SEASON TEAM STATS
Redskins:
- Total offense — 28th (296.2 YPG)
- Scoring offense — T-28th (16.5 PPG)
- Passing offense — 16th (246.5 YPG)
- Sacks allowed — T-15th (9)
- Running offense — 31st (49.8 YPG)
- Third down offense — T-28th (29%)
- Red zone offense — 54.55%
- Total defense — 26th (399.2 YPG)
- Scoring defense — 31st (29.5 PPG)
- Passing defense — 18th (251.8 YPG)
- Sacks — T-25th (5)
- Running defense — 28th (147.5 YPG)
- Third down defense — 32nd (63%)
- Red zone defense — 75%
- Time of possession — 31st (26:06)
- Turnover differential — T-25th (-3)
Patriots:
- Total offense — 15th (362.2 YPG)
- Scoring offense — 5th (30.5 PPG)
- Passing offense — 9th (271.0 YPG)
- Sacks allowed — T-4th (4)
- Running offense — 24th (91.2 YPG)
- Third down offense — T-13th (41%)
- Red zone offense — 50%
- Total defense — 1st (243.0 YPG)
- Scoring defense — 1st (6.8 PPG)
- Passing defense — 2nd (181.8 YPG)
- Sacks — T-1st (18)
- Running defense — 2nd (61.2 YPG)
- Third down defense — 1st (14%)
- Red zone defense — 33.33%
- Time of possession — 3rd (32:54)
- Turnover differential — T-1st (+6)