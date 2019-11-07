News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Place Trent Williams On Reserve/Non-Football Injury List

Nov 07, 2019 at 04:00 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

Washington Football Team Public Relations

redskins-news-helmet

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have made the following roster move:

The Redskins have placed the following player on the Reserve/Non-Football Injury list:

  • T Trent Williams

Related Content

news

Washington Football Team announces Park-N-Party event at FedExField on Friday Night, Feb. 4 to celebrate the reveal of the team's name and brand

Park-N-Party tailgate event, sponsored by Bud Light, will feature films, fireworks, fanfare and more, and will headline a series of fan-focused experiential events and surprise moments throughout D.C., Maryland and Virginia beginning on 2.2.22. 
news

Washington signs Corn Elder, Jonathan Williams to contract extensions; signs 2 to Reserve/Future contracts

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday. 
news

Washington signs 8 players to Reserve/Future contracts

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday. 
news

Washington-Giants Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 22-7 win over the New York Giants, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Giants inactives, Week 18

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 18 game against the New York Giants.
news

Washington makes multiple roster moves ahead of season finale

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday. 
news

Washington activates Tress Way, releases Kyle Shurmur and Ryan Winslow

The team announced the following roster moves Tuesday. 
news

Washington activates multiple players off the Reserve/COVID-19 list

The team announced the following roster moves Monday. 
news

Washington-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 20-16 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
news

Washington Football Team vs. Eagles inactives, Week 17

The Washington Football Team has announced these players as inactive for its Week 17 game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
news

Washington activates multiple players off practice squad

The team announced the following roster moves Saturday. 
news

Washington-Cowboys Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Football Team's 56-14 loss to the Dallas Cowboys, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Washington Football Team Public Relations.
Advertising