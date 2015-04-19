Redskins Players Excited For Offseason Workouts; 'Get Fresh Start'

of the offseason as he prepares for another year in the backfield.

"It's been fun," Morris said of his offseason Friday. "I mean, it goes fast though."

The Redskins -- at least some of them -- return to Ashburn, Va., on Monday to begin Phase 1 of offseason workouts, where they'll get the chance to shake off some rust, meet their new coaches, engage with new teammates and reconnect with returning ones, working out as a team for the first time in 2015.

That initial welcoming, though, is the first step in re-orienting and re-dedicating themselves for the coming months.

"The season is long and it's grueling. It's a grind," Morris said. "So, [when] you get the opportunity to rest and relax, that's what you should do. I try my best to do that while staying and actually working out. There's some young running backs in the draft, some undrafted young guy, who wants my job. Every year your job is up for grabs. You have to be able to stay on top of your competition and work hard to keep your job."

That particular belief – for some a fear, others a challenge – is what makes the offseason a valuable time of year, turning the page on the prior season and shifting mentalities for the coming one.

"We get a fresh start," said fullback Darrel Young, who did some travelling and boxing with his time off. "I love [former offensive line coach] Chris Foerster, who is no longer with us, but we have a new O-line coach [in Bill Callahan] who had a lot of success…They always say they're trying to put us in the best situation. We have to put ourselves in the best situation, too, and it starts on Monday, in terms of being together on one page."

The biggest conceit, even at this point in both Young and Morris' careers, is the need to continually prove themselves. Though veterans and among the best at their postions in the league, the influx of new coaches and several new players will force them to re-establish their styles of play and show their leadership again.

"I'm excited to see what happens," Young said. "I have to prove myself yet again going into a new offense with new coaches, with guys stepping in around you…because they have no idea who you are in terms of personality and stuff like that."