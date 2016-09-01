Redskins Players Support Teammates During Buccaneers Game

The Washington Redskins were down 26 players on their trip to Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday evening, as they took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their preseason finale.
With as much support as those 26 players gave their teammates during the game on social media, it had to have felt like they were right there on the sideline with them.
It was a wild day, with part of the team taking part in the Redskins 55th Annual Welcome Home Luncheon in the afternoon, and the other part playing later on in a steady downpour of rain, but those players who stayed back in the DMV had plenty of shoutouts to give their guys during the game.
Some of the players who took part in the game also jumped on Twitter and expressed their feelings afterwards.
Great team win to conclude a very productive pre season ! I'm so excited to battle with my brothers all 2016! #HTTR — Su'a Cravens (@Sua_Cravens) September 1, 2016