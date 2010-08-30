Redskins' Preseason Ratings Reach a New High





The Redskins' television ratings for the preseason games against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens have reached an all-time high, the team announced on Wednesday.

The two games averaged a rating of 14.925 and a 30 share in the Washington, D.C. market.

The Redskins' broadcast of each game was carried locally on Comcast SportsNet and NBC-4.

The Redskins' preseason opener vs. the Buffalo Bills on Friday, Aug. 13 at FedExField drew a 14.75 rating and a 30 share.

Even more watched was the Aug. 21 telecast against the Baltimore Ravens at FedExField, which registered a 15.1 rating and a 30 share.

"These numbers illustrate the passion and loyalty of our fans and the excitement they have for the upcoming season," Redskins' chief marketing officer Mitch Gershman said.

Each rating point represents a percent of the estimated television households in the Washington, D.C. area that are watching the game. The share is the percentage of televisions in use that are tuned to the game, meaning that nearly one-third of the televisions in use in the metropolitan area were tuned into each of the two games.