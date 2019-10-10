News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Promote Phil Rauscher, Hire Aaron Stamn

Oct 10, 2019 at 04:16 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have promoted Phil Rauscher to offensive line coach and hired Aaron Stamn as an offensive assistant.

Rauscher is in his fifth NFL season and second with the Redskins. He joined the Redskins following three seasons with the Denver Broncos, including serving as Assistant to the Head Coach in 2017. He spent the 2015-16 seasons serving as an offensive coaching assistant, helping guide the Broncos to a victory in Super Bowl 50 following the 2015 campaign.

Prior to the NFL, Rauscher spent one season as the offensive line coach and offensive coordinator at California Lutheran University following two seasons as tight ends coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Hawaii from 2012-13.

Rauscher spent the 2011 season at the University of Utah, serving as an administrative assistant and tight ends coach. Prior to his time in Utah, he served as the offensive coordinator at Dixie State University in 2010.

The Redskins also hired offensive assistant Aaron Stamn. Stamn spent seven seasons with the Liberty Flames serving as the team's offensive coordinator from 2012-15 and tight ends and fullbacks coach from 2012-16 before being named the team's assistant offensive line coach from 2017-18.

During Stamn's four-year stint as offensive coordinator, Liberty had 23 offensive players selected to All-Big South teams (13 first team, 10 second team) and 18 players named to VaSID All-State teams (10 first team, eight second team).

Prior to working at Liberty, he spent the 2010-11 season with Kansas as a tight ends coach and Special Teams Coordinator. From 2006-09, Stamn served the University of Buffalo in a variety of ways, coaching the offensive line as well as tight ends and coordinating special teams.

Stamn began his coaching career at his alma mater, serving as a student assistant at Minnesota State — Mankato for two seasons (2000-01).

After graduating, Stamn spent two years at St. Cloud State as a graduate assistant. Stamn worked with the Huskies' defensive line and linebackers and helped St. Cloud State post a 16-6 overall record and finish No. 3 in the nation in rushing defense in 2002.

Stamn worked at Nebraska during the 2004 and 2005 seasons. During his two-year stint, Nebraska tallied a program record-setting 50 sacks in 2005 and recorded a 32-28 upset of No. 20 Michigan in the Alamo Bowl. While at Nebraska, Stamn worked under current Redskins Interim Coach Bill Callahan.

RAUSCHER'S FOOTBALL TIMELINE

2004-05          Offensive Lineman, UCLA

2006-07          Undergraduate Assistant, UCLA

2008-09          Graduate Assistant, UCLA

2010              Offensive Coordinator, Dixie State

2011              Admin. Asst./TE Coach, Utah

2012-13          Recruiting Coord./TE Coach, Hawaii

2014              Offensive Coord./OL Coach, California Lutheran

2015-16          Offensive Assistant, Denver Broncos

2017              Assistant to Head Coach, Denver Broncos

2018-19          Asst. OL Coach, Washington Redskins

2019-Pres       OL Coach, Washington Redskins

STAMN'S FOOTBALL TIMELINE

2000-01          Student Assistant, Minnesota State – Mankato

2002-03          Graduate Assistant, St. Cloud State

2004-05          Graduate Assistant, Nebraska

2006-09          TE Coach/Special Teams Coord./OL, Buffalo

2010-11          TE Coach/Special Teams Coord., Kansas

2011-15          Offensive Coordinator, Liberty

2012-16          Tight Ends, Fullbacks and Specialists coach, Liberty

2011-18          Offensive Line Coach, Liberty

2019-Pres.      Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Washington Redskins

