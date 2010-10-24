Redskins Prosper From Bears' Turnovers







Midway through the second quarter, Haynesworth surged through blocks to tackle running back Chester Taylor for a 3-yard loss on a third-down play.

The Bears were able to score two touchdowns in the first half, though.

One was on a 54-yard interception return by cornerback D.J. Moore. The other was on a 7-play, 70-yard drive late in the first half that was capped by a 9-yard pass from Cutler to wide receiver Johnny Knox in the end zone.

The Bears turned over the lead in the second half – literally.

Cutler drove the offense downfield on the opening possession. On 1st-and-goal at the Redskins' 1-yard line, Cutler was stuffed by Haynesworth on a dive up the gut.

Fletcher poked the ball loose and pounced on it for the recovery.

It proved to be a key play in the game because it stymied a prime scoring opportunity for the Bears.

"Albert got great penetration and so that didn't allow Cutler to get much movement on the quarterback sneak," Fletcher said. "I had a feeling they were going to try and sneak it, and I really just thought about hitting the football if he tried to poke it across the goal line.

"Once the ball came out, it was really just a scramble to get possession of the football."

The best was yet to come.

With 1:53 left in the third quarter, Hall stepped in front of a Cutler pass along the right sideline and made a remarkable one-handed grab for his second interception of the quarter.

Open field ahead.

Hall nimbly avoided Cutler chasing after him and raced downfield untouched for a 92-yard interception return for a touchdown.

The score would prove to be the game-winning points for the Redskins.

With 2:24 left in the fourth quarter, with the Redskins clinging to the 17-14 lead, Cutler tested Hall again.

On 1st-and-10 at the 47-yard line, Cutler threw a deep sideline route to Knox. Hall leaped up in front of Knox for his fourth interception.

That pick would clinch the game for the Redskins.