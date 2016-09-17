Redskins Q&A: Chris Thompson

I'm sure it must have been tough to leave that environment. How long did it take you to find a similar camaraderie here with the Redskins?**

It's different. It was hard. You have a locker room now where it's grown men now. Everybody's money is on a different level. You come in and you have to just sit back…

Players aren't thinking about essays…

Yeah…and see where you fit in. I'm a quiet guy, I kind of stay to myself so my first couple years, it was just coming in, getting to practice, doing what I got to do at practice and going home. But now, I feel more comfortable. I can see these last two years, we're starting to become a family. That's one thing, even going back to last year, the run in the second half of the season, you could see guys start to come together and the results showed. Now, we're a lot tighter group. We didn't add many guys in the offseason. We did through the draft, but not so many in the offseason, so it's the same group of core guys that had to go through that journey last year, where we've been building great team chemistry and you can see it in here. Guys are not just getting dressed and going straight home. They're playing ping-ping or on the shuffleboard, so it seems small, but it's really bringing us together as a group.

In your first and second year, Alfred Morris helped a lot with that, too, especially being another Florida guy. Is it going to be strange to see him in Cowboys colors?

Yeah, that one's going to be pretty difficult. It was tough just seeing him go. But that's the nature of the business. I've talked to him a couple of times. He's one of those guys that really taught me everything that I know now. Just the guy he is, how he carries himself. He's one of those guys that's a role model and a model for a lot of young guys. If you know Alfred, you know the type of person he is, each and every day he's the same guy. That's what I miss about him. It's going to be weird.

Might be hard to root for him like you're used to.

Yeah. It's going to be hard [laughing]. I pray for success, but just a little bit.

Just a little less against the Redskins.

Yeah.