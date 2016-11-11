Redskins Q&A: Clinton Portis And Santana Moss

CP:** There's so many memories of Sean I think people just attach to certain stories. There's so many stories, unbelievable stuff in the moment, and now when you look back at it, it's so attached to your heart that you don't share it with people, because once you let it go, everybody's version of the story comes back and you don't even know it.

WR: Why do you think the University of Miami was so special in your era?

SM: Before I get into the players, just the coaching staff. What coach [Butch] Davis had built there. It didn't happen overnight. He was brought back there to build that program to where it had been. I remember being a Floridian, but rooting for all three teams – Florida State, Florida and Miami. I tell people this story so much, but I was a Florida State fan young and Miami Hurricane fan also. I liked both of them equally. I wanted to go there equally, but I wanted to go to Florida because they passed the ball. I had so many aspirations for all the teams, but watching Davis bring in guys year after year after year…I remember my first year in 1997, we were 5-6. And then we get a wave of dudes – Andre Johnson, Clinton Portis – and the season is flipped. All that made us so much better, so the nucleus alone helped develop some great college players and pro players.

CP: For me it was kind of the same thing. Growing in the University of Florida's backyard, a huge fan of Fred Taylor's, having the opportunity to see Fred Taylor, know Fred Taylor, Ike [Hilliard], who's on our coaching staff, knowing these guys – but Miami was always heart. Miami and LSU, that's all I cheered for, and then all of a sudden I moved to Gainesville and I'm a Gator fan, but the feeling, I just knew it was right when I went on my visit. Coach [Don] Soldinger was probably one of the realest coaches of all time that doesn't get the credit he deserves when you look at the running backs that he coached, the players he impacted or had an influence on. All these coaches come in, telling me what I want to hear, I talk to Coach Soldinger and he tells me, "Look, bro, if you want to come into the University of Miami, I'll recruit you. If not, hey, good luck, talk to you another time, I wish you the best." And I was like, "this is not what a coach tells a player." But just going on my visit and fitting in with the guys, it was sold.

WR: How tough is it to stay focused on football in a city like Miami?

CP: Easy

SM: Easy. I mean people thought it was hard, but it wasn't. We made our fun on campus.

CP: For our times, because we had too much pride. At this time, Miami was still prestigious, South Beach was still prestigious. You didn't pull up on South Beach in a little 89 Camry. You couldn't drive that to South Beach. You would have been embarrassed. They would have thought you were out there stealing. We had too much pride for that. Our joy was amongst us. It was playing basketball, or going to high school games. We didn't club.

SM: We didn't do all that big crazy stuff.

WR: You mentioned Andre Johnson earlier. How surprised were you that he retired recently? Do you still talk to him?

SM: Me and him, we talk all day. Me and him were roommates on the road during home games and away games my last two seasons. Other than that, I can feel him. Being the guy that he is, eventually that stuff gets old, you want out. I reached out to him and told him congratulations, because people look at it as "Oh, you're retiring." No, it's time now to enjoy life.

WR: Is that the way both of you guys felt when you hung up the cleats?

CP: For me it was coming to that peace. I came in with Dre. Me, Tana and Dre always hung together in college. That was part of our crew. We had good times. Dre had an outstanding career. When it's time it's time. There's only two left. Frank Gore and Vince Wilfork, they're the only two left. Vince might be done after this year. Frank got at least two more years. It's the last of a dying breed.

WR: You guys are both diving into doing media post-career. Did you envision that as players?

SM: No. Honestly, man, I still to this day tell people I want to coach down the road. But when I'm watching coaches, they don't stay around long enough. What I want to do is make a difference. My whole thing is I want to make a difference in someone's life because I understand that everything that I put out there on the field came from within me, but it was also brought out from good coaching. I see a lot of guys don't get that kind of opportunity to have a good coach around. With the media stuff I've been doing, I've been enjoying it. Coaching stuff is way behind right now. I'm enjoying the media process. It feels like I'm playing football all over again, watching film and I get to sit and tell people facts. Not bull*. I get to tell you what's really going on, on the field at that given time.