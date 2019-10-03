In A Competition For The Starting Role, Redskins QBs Are Only Focused On Winning

A lot has been made about which player will be the one to start, but none of them seem worried about it. In fact, Keenum said doesn't make much of it at all.

"I don't pay attention to any of it," he said. "Our quarterback room has been great. Dwayne and Colt and I have bounced each other's ideas off each other and we've watched a lot of film together and it's been really good to see."

Haskins said the communication between them has been very open. Each of them know they're in a competition with the others, but it hasn't stopped them from getting along and spending time together outside of practice

"It's just very intense when it comes to installing and watching film," Haskins said. "But when we have our time to take a break, we make some jokes and stuff like that to make it easy to breathe in [the meeting room]."

The team is patiently waiting for Gruden to make a final decision before they play the Patriots. but outside of that, it's business as usual for the players.