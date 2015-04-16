Redskins Re-Sign K Kai Forbath

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have re-signed kicker Kai Forbath. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Forbath (5-11, 197) is entering his fourth season with the Redskins after joining the team as a free agent in 2012. In 40 career regular season games, Forbath has converted 59-of-67 field goal attempts (88.1 percent) and 90-of-92 PATs (97.8 percent).

Last season, Forbath made 24-of-27 field goal attempts (88.9 percent), the third-highest percentage by a Redskins kicker in a single season, trailing only Mark Moseley (95.2 percent in 1982) and Forbath's debut season in 2012 (94.4). He scored a team-high 103 points in 2014 and earned NFC Special Teams Player of the Week honors for his performance in a Week 8 overtime win at Dallas.

Forbath played collegiately at UCLA, where he was a 2009 consensus All-American and won the 2009 Lou Groza Award, given to the top place kicker in college football. He finished his collegiate career as the NCAA record holder for most career games with two or more field goals made (31) and tied for the record of most career games of at least three field goals made (13).

Forbath, 27, was born on Sept. 2, 1987, and attended Notre Dame H.S. in Sherman Oaks, Calif.

