Redskins Re-Sign OL Tony Bergstrom 

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have re-signed free agent offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Last season, Bergstrom saw action at center and guard for Washington and appeared in 13 games with eight starts. Since joining the Redskins in 2017, he has started in 11 of the 22 games in which he has appeared.

Bergstrom (6-5, 310) has appeared in 66 career regular season games with 15 starts in a career that includes stints with the Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens. He entered the NFL as the third-round selection (No. 95 overall) of the Oakland Raiders in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Bergstrom played collegiately at Utah, appearing in 48 games with 39 starts at right tackle during his four-year career. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a senior in 2011.