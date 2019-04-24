News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Re-Sign OL Tony Bergstrom 

Apr 24, 2019 at 04:44 PM
Washington Football Team Public Relations

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins announced today that they have re-signed free agent offensive lineman Tony Bergstrom. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Last season, Bergstrom saw action at center and guard for Washington and appeared in 13 games with eight starts. Since joining the Redskins in 2017, he has started in 11 of the 22 games in which he has appeared.

Bergstrom (6-5, 310) has appeared in 66 career regular season games with 15 starts in a career that includes stints with the Oakland Raiders, Houston Texans, Arizona Cardinals and Baltimore Ravens. He entered the NFL as the third-round selection (No. 95 overall) of the Oakland Raiders in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Bergstrom played collegiately at Utah, appearing in 48 games with 39 starts at right tackle during his four-year career. He earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors as a senior in 2011.

Bergstrom, 32, attended Skyline H.S. in Salt Lake City, Utah, where he earned All-State honors as a senior in 2004. He was born Aug. 6, 1986.

5 Things To Know About G Beau Benzschawel 

Benzschawel, a former Wisconsin Badger, joins his third NFL team and is slated to add more depth on the offensive line. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to Washington's roster.
5 Things To Know About TE Sammis Reyes

Reyes, who has never played in a football game before, will begin his career with the Washington Football Team. Here are five things to know about the 25-year-old tight end.
The Obvious Selling Point For Washington's Free Agent DBs

William Jackson III and Darryl Roberts are excited to play behind one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.
All The Wrinkles Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries Bring To Washington's Offense

Washington needed more help at wide receiver, and the additions of Humphries and Samuel are expected to open up the playbook.
Washington's Newcomers Can't Wait To Play For Ron Rivera

Free agents signed with Washington for a variety of reasons, but one of the most common was to play for its respected head coach.
5 Things To Know About WR/KR DeAndre Carter

The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Carter is a proven returner who can step in and contribute offensively when necessary.
A Tough, Fearless Teammate: Ryan Fitzpatrick Has The Tools Ron Rivera Is Looking For

Rivera looks for specific qualities in his quarterbacks, and Fitzpatrick possesses all three of them.
5 Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Free Agency Press Conference

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media for the first time since the team bolstered its roster with several additions in free agency. Here are five takeaways from his press conference.
Washington Signs WR/KR DeAndre Carter

Carter has amassed 63 punt returns for 589 yards and a 9.3 yards per return average. He has also added 45 kick returns for 983 yards and a 21.8 yards per return average. 
Where Washington Stands In The 'Post-Free Agency' NFL Power Rankings

Washington has made several moves in the past two weeks to improve its roster during free agency. Here's how it stacks up among the other 31 teams.
Washington Re-Signs RB Lamar Miller, T David Sharpe

The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
2021 Washington Free Agency Journal

Stay up to the minute with all the deals officially in the books, and be sure to check back with Washingtonfootball.com and the Washington Football Team app for continuing 2021 free agency coverage.
