News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Re-sign Smith to Replace Bidwell

Oct 08, 2010 at 11:28 AM
161685.jpg


The Redskins have signed free agent punter Hunter Smith, the team announced on Thursday.

Smith takes over at punter for Josh Bidwell, who was placed on injured reserve with a hip injury.

Smith is also expected to take over as holder on field goal attempts.

He worked out with two other punters last week and won the job this week after Bidwell's hip did not improve.

"With Hunter, it was his ability to hold and also Danny Smith was familiar with him," head coach Mike Shanahan said. "That was a big plus for him."

Smith played in 13 games for the Redskins in 2009, compiling 57 punts for a 41.3-yard average, with a net of 36.8. He pinned 23 punts inside the 20-yard line.

Smith was named NFL Special Teams Player Of the Week for his Week 10 performance against Denver. In that game, Smith tossed a 35-yard touchdown pass to Mike Sellers on a fake field goal.

Prior to joining the Redskins in 2009, Smith spent 10 seasons with Indianapolis Colts, playing in 160 consecutive regular season games and 15 postseason contests.

For his career, Smith has punted 634 times, averaging 43.2 yards per punt, with a net of 35.6.

He was drafted by the Colts out of Notre Dame in the seventh round of the 1999 NFL Draft. He is a native of Sherman, Tex.

Bidwell re-aggravated a hip injury prior to the Redskins' Week 3 game at St. Louis. He was able to return last Sunday vs. Philadelphia, where he had five punts for a 37.2-yard average.

"He tried to come back from that hip injury and it was too painful," Shanahan said. "You could tell by his facial expression that something was wrong. His production [in the Eagles game] was down. It was a combination of things."

In four games this year, Bidwell logged 15 punts for a 41.7-yard average, with a net of 37.7, and three punts placed inside the 20-yard line.

Bidwell is an 11-year NFL veteran who has had stints with the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising