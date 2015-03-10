News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Reach Deal With Safety Trenton Robinson

Mar 10, 2015 at 07:13 AM

Trenton Robinson – a restricted-free-agent-to-be who notched his first-career interception and fumble recovery in the 2014 season – will be back with the team in 2015.

The Washington Redskins announced today that they have re-signed safety Trenton Robinson.

Top 10 Of 2014: Trenton Robinson

A countdown of the Top 10 images of Redskins defensive back Trenton Robinson during the 2014 season.

No Title
1 / 10
No Title
2 / 10
No Title
3 / 10
No Title
4 / 10
No Title
5 / 10
No Title
6 / 10
No Title
7 / 10
No Title
8 / 10
No Title
9 / 10
No Title
10 / 10
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Robinson, 23, was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed with the Redskins as a free agent Oct. 15, 2013, and has appeared in 26 games with the Redskins across the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

In 2014, Robinson – who was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason –continued to show improvement both as a defender in the Redskins' secondary, as well as on special teams.

On defense, he recorded 17 tackles and notched his first-career interception. The Michigan State product also led the team with 21 special teams tackles in 2014, adding his first fumble recovery in the process.

Robinson said last season he's working on "just continuing to get better, prepare, know what I need to do at all times in case something happens."

"I feel like I did what I was supposed when I got in," he said. "[I] left some plays out there, but it's growing and I'm growing as a safety and as a player in this league."

Robinson's interception came in the fourth quarter of the team's 41-10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he jumped a Chad Henne pass that was intended for receiver Allen Hurns.

With Hurns racing down the left sideline, Henne floated a pass looking to hit the wideout in stride. Robinson, however, ranged to his left and picked off the pass.

"They had ran it earlier in the game and then I just sat on it," Robinson said. "I was doing my responsibility and I saw it and I went."

Robinson then returned the ball 14 yards to the Jacksonville 29 yard line. Six plays later, Kai Forbath connected from 42 yards away to give Washington a 34-7 advantage.

"It was just a trap defense and I just was doing my responsibility," Robinson said. "I saw it and I just jumped and went for it."

Robinson's re-signing on Tuesday gives the Redskins five safeties on the active roster, joining Da'Mon Cromartie-Smith, Akeem Davis, Duke Ihenacho and Phillip Thomas.

Of the two starting safeties for a majority of the 2014 season, Ryan Clark has retired and Brandon Meriweather is currently an unrestricted free agent.

Redskins.com writer Brian Skinnell contributed to this report.

RELATED LINKS:-- Redskins Discussing Extensions For Williams, Kerrigan
-- Jean Francois Ready To Repay Scot McCloughan

.

. .

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising