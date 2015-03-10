Redskins Reach Deal With Safety Trenton Robinson

Trenton Robinson – a restricted-free-agent-to-be who notched his first-career interception and fumble recovery in the 2014 season – will be back with the team in 2015.
The Washington Redskins announced today that they have re-signed safety Trenton Robinson.
A countdown of the Top 10 images of Redskins defensive back Trenton Robinson during the 2014 season.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Robinson, 23, was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed with the Redskins as a free agent Oct. 15, 2013, and has appeared in 26 games with the Redskins across the 2013 and 2014 seasons.
In 2014, Robinson – who was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason –continued to show improvement both as a defender in the Redskins' secondary, as well as on special teams.
On defense, he recorded 17 tackles and notched his first-career interception. The Michigan State product also led the team with 21 special teams tackles in 2014, adding his first fumble recovery in the process.
Robinson said last season he's working on "just continuing to get better, prepare, know what I need to do at all times in case something happens."
"I feel like I did what I was supposed when I got in," he said. "[I] left some plays out there, but it's growing and I'm growing as a safety and as a player in this league."
Robinson's interception came in the fourth quarter of the team's 41-10 victory against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he jumped a Chad Henne pass that was intended for receiver Allen Hurns.
With Hurns racing down the left sideline, Henne floated a pass looking to hit the wideout in stride. Robinson, however, ranged to his left and picked off the pass.
"They had ran it earlier in the game and then I just sat on it," Robinson said. "I was doing my responsibility and I saw it and I went."
Robinson then returned the ball 14 yards to the Jacksonville 29 yard line. Six plays later, Kai Forbath connected from 42 yards away to give Washington a 34-7 advantage.
"It was just a trap defense and I just was doing my responsibility," Robinson said. "I saw it and I just jumped and went for it."
Robinson's re-signing on Tuesday gives the Redskins five safeties on the active roster, joining Da'Mon Cromartie-Smith, Akeem Davis, Duke Ihenacho and Phillip Thomas.
Of the two starting safeties for a majority of the 2014 season, Ryan Clark has retired and Brandon Meriweather is currently an unrestricted free agent.
Redskins.com writer Brian Skinnell contributed to this report.
RELATED LINKS:-- Redskins Discussing Extensions For Williams, Kerrigan
-- Jean Francois Ready To Repay Scot McCloughan
.
. .