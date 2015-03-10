Redskins Reach Deal With Safety Trenton Robinson

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Robinson, 23, was originally drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in the sixth round (180th overall) of the 2012 NFL Draft. He signed with the Redskins as a free agent Oct. 15, 2013, and has appeared in 26 games with the Redskins across the 2013 and 2014 seasons.

In 2014, Robinson – who was set to become a restricted free agent this offseason –continued to show improvement both as a defender in the Redskins' secondary, as well as on special teams.

On defense, he recorded 17 tackles and notched his first-career interception. The Michigan State product also led the team with 21 special teams tackles in 2014, adding his first fumble recovery in the process.

Robinson said last season he's working on "just continuing to get better, prepare, know what I need to do at all times in case something happens."