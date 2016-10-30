Redskins React To Tie With The Bengals In London

After the Bengals took over the lead in the third quarter and then extended it to as many as 10 points, the Redskins came back, first with Reed's touchdown reception and then a 33-yard connection between quarterback Kirk Cousins and wide receiver Jamison Crowder.

The Bengals jumped back out to a three-point lead with less than seven minutes before Dustin Hopkins hit a game-tying 40-yard field goal with a little more than one minute left in the fourth quarter.

It would be the last points scored on the afternoon as neither Washington nor Cincinnati would score in the extra frame, pushing the Redskins' record to 4-3-1 heading into their Bye Week.

The tie was also the Redskins' first since the 1997 season.

It appeared the Redskins had the game in-hand when Hopkins came out for a 34-yard field goal just before the two-minute warning.

But Hopkins missed his attempt – pulling it left – just seconds after making one with ease that was negated by a timeout.

"Bottom line is I didn't hit the one I needed to," Hopkins said after the game. "I'll have to go watch the film, see what happened. I felt comfortable before the kick, it wasn't like a nervous thing. I'll just have to see what technically happened with the whole operation."

The Redskins won't have a chance to get back on the field again for two weeks, as they'll be idle next Sunday before facing the Minnesota Vikings in two weeks at FedExField.