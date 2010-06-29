Redskins Release Hagans





The Redskins have released wide receiver Marques Hagans, the team announced on Tuesday.

Hagans, a second-year player, had competed in OTAs and all three of the Redskins' mini-camps this offseason.

He had rejoined the team on April 19. Previously, he had a practice squad stint with the club in 2008 and then competed for a roster spot in 2009 preseason.

Hagans, who had prior NFL stints with the St. Louis Rams and Kansas City Chiefs, is a native of Newport News, Va.