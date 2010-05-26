Redskins Release Haley, Parker

The Redskins released defensive tackle Jermaine Haley and offensive lineman Vaughn Parker, the team announced on Tuesday.

Haley was a backup on the Redskins' defensive line rotation last season. He played in 13 games with one start and logged seven tackles (five solo), one sack, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

The Redskins had acquired Haley in 2003, signing him as a restricted free agent from Miami and giving up a seventh-round draft choice in return.

Parker, an 11-year veteran, signed with the Redskins during last season.