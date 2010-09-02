Redskins Release Williams, Holmes, Dearth, Davis





The Redskins released four players, including offensive lineman Edwin Williams, on Tuesday to get to the league-mandated 75-player roster limit.

Also released on Tuesday were safety Lendy Holmes, long snapper James Dearth and linebacker Hall Davis.

Williams was perhaps the most notable name on the list of first roster cuts.

As an undrafted rookie out of the Maryland, Williams started two games at right guard for the Redskins last season.

The Washington, D.C., native -- and lifelong Redskins fan -- was competing for a backup job at left guard.

The competition increased this week with coaches inserting rookie Selvish Capers at left guard for Thursday's preseason game against Arizona.

Holmes played in eight games for the Redskins last season, serving mostly on special teams. He had four tackles on kick coverage in the Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints.