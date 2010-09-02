Redskins Release Williams, Holmes, Dearth, Davis

The Redskins released four players, including offensive lineman Edwin Williams, on Tuesday to get to the league-mandated 75-player roster limit.
Also released on Tuesday were safety Lendy Holmes, long snapper James Dearth and linebacker Hall Davis.
Williams was perhaps the most notable name on the list of first roster cuts.
As an undrafted rookie out of the Maryland, Williams started two games at right guard for the Redskins last season.
The Washington, D.C., native -- and lifelong Redskins fan -- was competing for a backup job at left guard.
The competition increased this week with coaches inserting rookie Selvish Capers at left guard for Thursday's preseason game against Arizona.
Holmes played in eight games for the Redskins last season, serving mostly on special teams. He had four tackles on kick coverage in the Week 12 game against the New Orleans Saints.
In preseason this year, Holmes had logged four tackles and an interception in three preseason games this year.
Dearth, a 10-year NFL veteran, signed with the Redskins on Aug. 15 to compete with Nick Sundberg for the Redskins' long snapping job.
Sundberg played in the Ravens preseason game on Aug. 21 and Dearth played in the Jets preseason game on Aug. 27.
Sundberg, who struggled early in training camp but righted himself in preseason, appears to be the winner.
Davis joined the Redskins on Tuesday for his first – and only – practice with the team.
He was acquired by the Redskins as part of a Monday trade with the St. Louis Rams.
The Redskins now have 75 players on their roster. They must cut down to 53 players prior to 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 4.