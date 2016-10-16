Redskins Ride Trio Of Running Backs In Rush-Focused Victory

"It was good, man, just to know our scheme is working," Jones said. "We knew it was going to be a big part of the game, and we stepped up to the challenge. We just want to keep it going. It's hard to defend us three, you know? You throw Chris [Thompson] in the game, it's hard to defend him. So, I felt good about us."

Indeed, a "friendly competition" emerged once Robert Kelley took his first handoff in the second quarter and scampered 45 yards, breaking tackles and the spirits of an Eagles defense that played all but one minute and 47 seconds in that quarter.

Kelley was taken down by safety Rodney McLeod, who grabbed his hair from behind. The undrafted rookie from Tulane said it might have been a bigger gain "I think if I had a haircut," he said.

"It was a wide zone, but I kind of got that run off of Matt Jones, he had a similar run earlier on in the game the way he put his foot in the ground and got upfield," Kelley said. "He was telling me if we get upfield we'd probably have some decent runs. I tried to do what he asked me to do, and I did it and it worked out for me. I broke through some arm tackles and got upfield."

"When I had the first good run, [Kelley] was like, 'I see what you did. You opened the scheme up for me,'" Jones said. "We [were] happy for each other. I'm excited for him. I'm very excited for him. He's a great, great guy and he comes in and runs like that, nobody can be mad at that. I just wish the best for him and keep on grinding with him each and every day."

Kelley took the ball four more times and finished with 59 yards rushing, a career high after rushing three times for 18 yards last week against the Ravens. Chris Thompson contributed 37 yards on the ground, taking advantage of Jones' and Kelley's north-south style by gaining chunks of yardage outside, while also adding 29 yards in the passing game.