Redskins' Run Game Looking To Replicate Last Week's Huge Performance

It was a rhetorical question from Redskins center Spencer Long after Sunday's win against the Philadelphia Eagles, but a good one nonetheless. Long and the Redskins had just produced 230 rushing yards – the most by a Washington team in almost four years – against a stout defensive front.

"We've got a heck of an offensive line in here, and hats off to [offensive line] coach [Bill] Callahan," Long continued. "Those guys are all great backs as well. It takes us all."

The "all" Long refers to his quite a few people. Right tackle Morgan Moses calls Callahan a "technician" who provides, "a cheat sheet before the test." Under Callahan's tutelage, the Redskins' offensive line has been referred to as one of the best in the league this season. The holes have consistently been available for Washington runners, which have combined to average 4.8 yards per carry – the fourth-best mark in the NFL.

"We work at this every day at practice, man," Moses said. "Callahan comes up with the gameplan. We see how we work as individuals and we work our tails off on each and every block. Credit to the receivers and Kirk [Cousins]. It takes all 11 guys on the field to get the job done. We're very successful."

The biggest beneficiary has been running back Matt Jones, who set a new career-high with 135 rushing yards in last week's victory. He's had no issue sliding into Washington's lead back duties this season after Alfred Morris departed to Dallas in free agency. Jones has gone from averaging 3.4 yards per carry in 2015 to an impressive 4.9 this season. His 57-yard carry on third down with 1:27 remaining in Sunday's game sealed Washington's fourth consecutive win.

However, Jones isn't the only Washington running back producing.

Third-down back Chris Thompson has averaged 4.6 yards per carry on 20 attempts this season. Then there's the man affectionately referred to as "Fat Rob" – Robert Kelley – who burst loose for a 45-yard carry on Washington's second touchdown drive Sunday. He's ran for 77 yards on eight carries over the past two weeks. Jones and Kelley, who have the similar bruising running styles with sneaky speed and long hair hanging out of the burgundy helmet, have had fun trying to one up each other.