News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Seeking Interchangeable Safeties

Apr 02, 2015 at 03:01 AM
/assets/images/imported/WAS/photos/2017-Photos/czarda-17-headshot.jpg
Stephen Czarda

Managing Editor

Redskins head coach Jay Gruden recently talked about the current state of the team's safety unit, giving high praise to Jeron Johnson and talking about the importance of versatility. 

While Jeron Johnson's reps for Seattle's defense over the last few years were limited behind All-Pros Kam Chancellor and Earl Thomas, the Washington Redskins believe the Boise State product has the skillset needed to make an impact on their defense.

Most of Johnson's action came on special teams over the years, but last season in a start against the New York Giants, the safety showed he can get the best of NFL wide receivers, recording a team-high eight tackles in a 38-17 victory.

"We watched that game very closely, and he did a good job," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix. "You know, he can play in the box, he covers some ground, and I think he's an interesting prospect."

Gruden hasn't yet committed to naming Johnson, or any other player on the roster for that matter, a starter, but the second-year head coach does believe he'll bring serious competition to a young group of safeties.

"I think, like every other position, you bring people in to training camp and you have competition, and that's what we're all about — trying to create a competition at every spot on our football team, which, in turn, will make us better," the head coach said. "It'll help our depth and it'll make us a better football team when we're out there competing."

And whether it's Johnson or another one of the safeties on the regular-season roster, Gruden said the starters need to prove themselves daily.  

"We'll have the starting lineup that we know who the starters are absolutely that they don't get challenged — we want people to challenge one another for their spot every day in practice, and the safety position will be a great fight," he said.

Last season, the Redskins' safeties experienced quite a few setbacks, as Duke Ihenacho, who was expected to make an immediate impact, was lost for the year Week 3 with a season-ending injury, while starter Brandon Meriweather struggled to remain in the lineup as well.

Ryan Clark, meanwhile, started all 16 games but battled inconsistent play, and Phillip Thomas was active for the second half of the season after starting the year on the practice squad.

In total, the safeties combined to grab just two interceptions and four forced fumbles on the year.

Redskins Sign Jeron Johnson

The Washington Redskins on Monday, March 16, 2015, announced the acquisition of safety Jeron Johnson. Here's a gallery of images from his career.

No Title
1 / 14
No Title
2 / 14
No Title
3 / 14
No Title
4 / 14
No Title
5 / 14
No Title
6 / 14
No Title
7 / 14
No Title
8 / 14
No Title
9 / 14
No Title
10 / 14
No Title
11 / 14
No Title
12 / 14
No Title
13 / 14
No Title
14 / 14
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Clark is now a full-time member of the ESPN crew following his retirement in February, and Meriweather remains an unrestricted free agent, so Gruden wants both new and returning safeties to become bigger playmakers in 2015.

"I think we have some people in the building that can compete and hopefully, with another year under their belt and a new system, some guys will rise to the occasion and make some plays — whether it's in our building or maybe we have to go out and get one," he said. "But we have Johnson, we have Duke still, we have Phillip Thomas. We have some guys here — Trenton Robinson, obviously; Akeem Davis — we have some safeties here that are going to get a shot at it, get a crack at it. We'll see how they do."

Safeties Need To Be VersatileAs an offensive-minded coach, Gruden understands the rapid evolvement of the game as much as anyone.

More and more teams are incorporating spread attacks and no-huddle into their playbooks.

As a result, defenses, but particularly safeties, need to know various positions on the field, the second-year head coach said.

"You want them to be interchangeable," Gruden said of the safeties. "You know, with the change of strengths and people going in motion and the no-huddle stuff, you want to be able to have safeties that can do both. And that's what drew us to Johnson from Seattle, that he can do both. …Some teams have gotten away with more of a strong safety and a free safety over the course of their careers, so it's just a matter of what flavor you want and what type of guys we have."

RELATED LINKS:
-- Jeron Johnson 'All About' Winning Super Bowl
-- Jeron Johnson Wants To Compete For Spot

.

.

.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Redskins-Eagles Monday Stats Pack

A list of stats and notes from the Washington Redskins' 32-27 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles, presented by BDO by the Numbers, as compiled by Redskins Public Relations.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Broncos No Match In Super Bowl XXII

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins' 42-10 domination over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XXII.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Redskins Send Eight To Pro Bowl Following Super Bowl Victory

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at the Redskins sending eight players to the Pro Bowl after their Super Bowl XXVI victory.
news

Rewarding Moments In Redskins History: Clinton Portis Does It All In Win Over Lions

In today's Rewarding Moments In Redskins History presented by Maryland Lottery My Lottery Rewards, we look back at Clinton Portis' starring role – throwing and running – in a win over the Detroit Lions.
news

Troy Apke Eager To Show Off Speed, Refine His Technique

The Redskins' fourth-round pick is looking forward to making his mark on special teams and continuing to progress as a safety under the tutelage of Torrian Gray. 
news

Redskins' 90-Man Roster Review: Offense

With OTAs beginning next week at the Inova Sports Performance Center at Redskins Park in Loudoun County, Va., here's a look at the offensive players currently on the roster.
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/16

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Wednesday, May 16, 2018.
news

Together Again, Tim Settle And Greg Stroman Begin Life With The Redskins

Teammates in high school, then in college, and now in the NFL, Tim Settle and Greg Stroman got their first taste of playing together at the professional level with the Redskins last weekend. 
news

Washington Redskins Morning Clips: 5/15

A morning roundup of what the local and national media have to say about the Washington Redskins on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.
news

Ryan Kerrigan Hosts 13th Annual Leukemia Golf Classic

Redskins outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan returned to Lansdowne Resort in Leesburg, Va., on Monday for the 13th-annual Leukemia Golf Classic, joined by many of his teammates, coaches and team officials. 
news

Redskins' 2018 Draft Class, College Free Agent Signings Assigned Numbers

The Washington Redskins' eight-man draft class along with 14 college free agent signings have been assigned jersey numbers prior to their participation in offseason workouts.
news

With Focus On 'Little Things,' Daron Payne Experiences NFL For The First Time

The Washington Redskins' first round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft got a sample of the coaching he'll receive from Jim Tomsula during this past weekend's rookie minicamp.
Advertising