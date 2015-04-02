Redskins Seeking Interchangeable Safeties

Most of Johnson's action came on special teams over the years, but last season in a start against the New York Giants, the safety showed he can get the best of NFL wide receivers, recording a team-high eight tackles in a 38-17 victory.

"We watched that game very closely, and he did a good job," Redskins head coach Jay Gruden said at the NFL Annual Meeting in Phoenix. "You know, he can play in the box, he covers some ground, and I think he's an interesting prospect."

Gruden hasn't yet committed to naming Johnson, or any other player on the roster for that matter, a starter, but the second-year head coach does believe he'll bring serious competition to a young group of safeties.

"I think, like every other position, you bring people in to training camp and you have competition, and that's what we're all about — trying to create a competition at every spot on our football team, which, in turn, will make us better," the head coach said. "It'll help our depth and it'll make us a better football team when we're out there competing."

And whether it's Johnson or another one of the safeties on the regular-season roster, Gruden said the starters need to prove themselves daily.

"We'll have the starting lineup that we know who the starters are absolutely that they don't get challenged — we want people to challenge one another for their spot every day in practice, and the safety position will be a great fight," he said.

Last season, the Redskins' safeties experienced quite a few setbacks, as Duke Ihenacho, who was expected to make an immediate impact, was lost for the year Week 3 with a season-ending injury, while starter Brandon Meriweather struggled to remain in the lineup as well.

Ryan Clark, meanwhile, started all 16 games but battled inconsistent play, and Phillip Thomas was active for the second half of the season after starting the year on the practice squad.