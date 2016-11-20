Redskins Seeking To Show Growth In Prime-Time Matchup

"That's the best feeling, to be the only game in town," defensive end Ricky Jean Francois said. "You'll be the only two teams that are playing that night. Your mom's watching, your city is watching – the DMV will be in the building – but the people that can't make it will be watching. We've got to put on a show – a show that can equal up to a 'W.'"

This will be the first time the Redskins have been on Sunday Night Football under head coach Jay Gruden and also happens to be a pivotal game in the increasingly competitive NFC playoff race. With the Packers 4-5 record, they are going to be fighting just as hard as the Redskins to get a win with the season more than half way over.

"It's a big game regardless of who we play. From where we are in the standings at 5-3-1, behind the Giants and behind the Cowboys," Gruden said. "It's a huge game and making it Green Bay with Aaron Rodgers coming to town and Coach McCarthy, a franchise like Green Bay who has been consistently good for a very, very long time, it's a great challenge for us. And obviously they knocked us out of the playoffs last year so we know how good they are first-hand. But we're excited about it. We've got to get these guys in shape and ready to roll mentally and physically and go out there and compete. But regardless of who we play Sunday night it's going to be a big game for the fans and for us."

The prime-time affair will be a rematch between the two teams who faced off in the NFC Wildcard round last January, also at FedExField. The game will not only be a chance for the Redskins to get revenge from their loss in the postseason, but also an opportunity to get their first prime time game victory of the year. The Redskins fell in their season opener at home to the Steelers, 38-16, on Monday Night Football.

In recent Sunday night battles, the Redskins have only played eight games, going 2-6 since the start of the 2008 season. The last Sunday night game they competed in was a 24-17 loss to the Giants on Dec. 2, 2013.

The Packers, on the other hand, have already played three primetime games this season, going 2-1, and have a 21-15 record going back to 2008.