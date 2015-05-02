REDSKINS SELECT 10 PLAYERS IN 2015 NFL DRAFT

Team adds seven players on Day 3

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – The Washington Redskins finalized their 2015 NFL Draft class on Saturday, selecting seven players to bring their 2015 draft class to 10 total players. The team's 2015 draft class is as follows (pronunciation guide on final page):

ROUND (PICK) PLAYER SCHOOL

1 (5) OL Brandon Scherff Iowa

2 (38) LB Preston Smith Mississippi State

3 (95) 1 RB Matt Jones Florida

4 (105) WR Jamison Crowder Duke

4 (112) 2 OL Arie Kouandjio Alabama

5 (141) LB Martrell Spaight Arkansas

6 (181) 3 S Kyshoen Jarrett Virginia Tech

6 (182) CB Tevin Mitchel Arkansas

6 (187) 4 WR Evan Spencer Ohio State

7 (222) C Austin Reiter South Florida

1 From Seattle

2 From Seattle through New Orleans

3 From Seattle through New York Jets

4 From New Orleans

NOTES ON THE REDSKINS' OVERALL DRAFT

The Redskins made 10 selections in the 2015 NFL Draft. The 10 selections mark the fourth time in five years that the Redskins have selected at least eight players (2011, 2012, 2014 and 2015).

The Redskins were one of six teams to make at least 10 selections during the 2015 NFL Draft.

The Redskins made seven selections on Day 3, marking only the third time since the draft moved to seven rounds in 1994 that the Redskins have made seven or more selections in Rounds 4-7 (nine in 2011; seven in 2012).

The Redskins have now selected 46 players in the past five drafts, the franchise's largest five-year total since the institution of the seven-round draft in 1994. The team last posted a five-year total of 46 across the 1990-94 NFL Drafts, a time frame which included three 12-round drafts, one eight-round draft and one seven-round draft.

The Redskins have made at least seven selections in five consecutive drafts for the first time since 1991-95.

The Redskins selected three players in Round 6, marking the first time the team has made three sixth-round selections since 2008.

The Redskins made two trades during the 2015 NFL Draft. On Friday, the team sent the No. 69 overall pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for the Nos. 95, 112, 167 and 181 overall picks. On Saturday, Washington sent the No. 167 overall pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 187 overall selection and a 2016 sixth-round pick.

The Redskins selected four players with selections acquired by trade: RB Matt Jones (No. 95 from Seattle), OL Arie Kouandjio (No. 112 from Seattle through New Orleans), S Kyshoen Jarrett (No. 181 from Seattle through New York Jets) and WR Evan Spencer (No. 187 from New Orleans).

This marks the second consecutive year the Redskins have made four selections with picks acquired by trade.

Washington has now selected 27 players with selections acquired by trade since 2010: FB/TE Dennis Morris (2010), WR Terrence Austin (2010), C Erik Cook (2010), T Selvish Capers (2010), LB Ryan Kerrigan (2011), WR Leonard Hankerson (2011), RB Roy Helu, Jr. (2011), S DeJon Gomes (2011), WR/TE Niles Paul (2011), WR Aldrick Robinson (2011), OL Maurice Hurt (2011), LB Markus White (2011), QB Robert Griffin III (2012), G Josh LeRibeus (2012), LB Keenan Robinson (2012), RB Alfred Morris (2012), T Tom Compton (2012), CB Jordan Bernstine (2012), LB Brandon Jenkins (2013), LB Trent Murphy (2014), G Spencer Long (2014), RB Lache Seastrunk (2014), K Zach Hocker (2014), RB Matt Jones (2015), OL Arie Kouandjio (2015), S Kyshoen Jarrett (2015) and WR Evan Spencer (2015).

In selecting LB Martrell Spaight and CB Tevin Mitchel from Arkansas, the Redskins have now selected college teammates in the same draft in four of the last five drafts (Nebraska's Roy Helu, Jr., DeJon Gomes and Niles Paul in 2011; SMU's Josh LeRibeus and Richard Crawford in 2012; Florida State's Chris Thompson and Brandon Jenkins in 2013; Spaight and Mitchel in 2015).

The Redskins made back-to-back selections with the Nos. 181 and 182 overall picks. It marked the first time the Redskins had made back-to-back picks since selecting Evan Royster and Aldrick Robinson with the Nos. 177 and 178 overall picks in the 2011 NFL Draft.

The Redskins selected five players from the Southeastern Conference, including Smith, Jones, Kouandjio, Spaight and Mitchel. The last time the Redskins had five or more SEC products in a single draft class was prior to the Common Draft era when the team selected seven SEC players in the 1966 NFL Draft.

All 10 of the Redskins' draft picks played their collegiate careers in the Football Bowl Subdivision, marking the third straight year the team's entire draft class had played at the FBS level. The last Redskins draft pick to play in the Football Championship Subdivision was South Dakota's Tom Compton in 2012.

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF BRANDON SCHERFF

Scherff is the first selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the ninth selection of the Jay Gruden era.

Scherff is the 440th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 26th first-round selection in that time frame. He is the 57th first-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

Scherff is the third offensive lineman selected by the Redskins in the first round since 2000. The Redskins' last two first-round offensive linemen – Chris Samuels (No. 3 in 2000) and Trent Williams (No. 4 in 2010) – have combined for nine Pro Bowl selections.

Scherff's selection at No. 5 represents the highest the Redskins have selected an offensive lineman since drafting Williams with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft.

Scherff is the fourth offensive lineman drafted by the Redskins in the first round in the Common Draft era, joining Williams, Samuels, Andre Johnson (1996) and Mark May (1981).

Scherff is the 15th University of Iowa product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Al Couppee (1942), B Jim Smith (1947), E Herb Shoener (1947), T Don Winslow (1950), T Hubert Johnston (1952), B Don Dobrino (1957), G Frank Bloomquist (1958), QB Mitch Ogiego (1959), E Bill Whisler (1962), B Paul Krause (1964), T Paul Laaveg (1970), RB Ladell Betts (2002), G Adam Gettis (2012) and CB Jordan Bernstine (2012).

The Redskins' 15 all-time selections from Iowa are tied for 14th-most from any school in team history. Scherff is the fifth Iowa Hawkeye selected by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967).

Scherff's selection at No. 5 marks the highest the Redskins have taken an Iowa Hawkeye, surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Krause's selection at No. 18 in the 1964 NFL Draft.

Scherff is the second player selected by the Redskins at No. 5 all-time, joining Redskins Ring of Fame S Sean Taylor (2004).

Scherff is the first Big Ten Conference product selected by the Redskins in the first round since LB Ryan Kerrigan in 2011. He is the sixth Big Ten product selected by the Redskins in the first round in the Common Draft era, joining DT Bobby Wilson (1991), WR Desmond Howard (1992), T Andre Johnson (1996), LB LaVar Arrington (2000) and LB Ryan Kerrigan (2011).

Scherff won the 2014 Outland Trophy, presented annually to the nation's most outstanding interior lineman on either side of the ball. Scherff is fifth Outland Trophy winner selected by the Redskins all-time, joining Chris Samuels (drafted in 2000), Mohammed Elewonibi (1990), Tracy Rocker (1989) and Mark May (1981).

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF PRESTON SMITH

Smith is the second selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 10th selection of the Jay Gruden era.

Smith is the 441st selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 35th second-round selection in that time frame. He is the 53rd second-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

Including the selection of Trent Murphy in the 2014 NFL Draft, Smith's selection marks the second straight season the Redskins have used a second-round pick on an outside linebacker.

Smith's selection at No. 38 marks the highest the Redskins have selected a linebacker since using the No. 16 overall pick on Ryan Kerrigan in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Smith is the fifth Mississippi State product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining C Dave Price (1938), B Charlie Yancey (1943), C Charley Cadenhead (1946) and CB Fred Smoot (2001).

Smith's selection at No. 38 marks the highest the Redskins have taken a Mississippi State product, surpassing Price's selection at No. 39 in the 1938 NFL Draft.

Smith is the 11th player selected by the Redskins at No. 38 all-time, joining T Wilson Groseclose (1936), B Dick Todd (1939), T Bill Kirchem (1940), C George Bujan (1945), B Jack Weisenburger (1948), B Mike DeNoia (1949), RB Tom Barrington (1966), DE Spain Musgrove (1967), LB Tom Roussel (1968) and WR Cotton Speyrer (1971).

The Redskins' 11 selections at No. 38 are tied for their most all-time at any selection. The team has also made 11 all-time selections at No. 148 and 160.

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF MATT JONES

Jones is the first selection by the Redskins with the No. 95 overall pick in team history.

Jones is the third selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 11th selection of the Jay Gruden era.

Jones is the third running back selected in the third round by a team featuring Scot McCloughan in its front office. The other two third-round backs selected by McCloughan teams were Frank Gore and Glen Coffee, drafted by San Francisco in 2005 and 2009, respectively.

Jones is the 442nd selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 32nd third-round selection in that time frame. He is the 62nd third-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

With the selection of Jones following the second-round selection of linebacker Preston Smith, the Redskins chose Southeastern Conference products with consecutive selections for the first time since drafting Auburn products Carlos Rogers and Jason Campbell in the first round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

Jones' selection at No. 95 marks the highest the Redskins have selected a running back since drafting Ladell Betts with the No. 56 overall selection in the 2002 NFL Draft.

Jones is the 13th University of Florida product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Bill Corry (1943), T Arch Cassidy (1955), B Joe Brodsky (1957), E Lou Pelham (1958), E Dave Hudson (1960), E Russ Brown (1964), HB-K Hal Seymour (1966), RB Tony Green (1978), DB Jimmy Spencer (1991), WR Taylor Jacobs (2003), OL Maurice Hurt (2011) and TE Jordan Reed (2013).

Jones is the sixth Florida Gator drafted by the Redskins in the Common Draft era, tied for 13th-most of any school in that time frame.

Jones is the first player drafted by the Redskins with a pick acquired by trade in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Redskins have now made third round selections with picks acquired by trade in four of the last five drafts.

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF JAMISON CROWDER

Crowder is the fourth selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 12th selection of the Jay Gruden era.

Crowder is the 443rd selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 33rd fourth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 45th fourth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

Crowder is the sixth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 105 overall pick all-time, joining T Bill Aldworth (1944), G Galen Laack (1957), G-LB Don Croftcheck (1965), TE Kurt Haws (1994) and RB Roy Helu , Jr. (2011).

Including the selection of cornerback Bashaud Breeland last season, Crowder's selection marks the second consecutive draft in which the Redskins have selected an Atlantic Coast Conference product in the fourth round.

Crowder' selection at No. 105 marks the highest the Redskins have selected a receiver since drafting Leonard Hankerson with the No. 79 overall selection in the 2011 NFL Draft.

Crowder's selection breaks a 49-year gap between Redskins' selections from Duke. The last time the Redskins selected a member of the Blue Devils was in 1966 when the team selected tackle Earl Yates.

Crowder is the 16th Duke product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Bob O'Mara (1939), B Eric Tipton (1939), G Allen Johnson (1940), E Bolo Perdue (1940), B Frank Swiger (1942), B Tom Davis (1944), T Frank Irwin (1945), T Hal Mullins (1947), B Tommy Hughes (1949), B Billy Cox (1951), B Tom Powers (1951), E Dwight Bumgarner (1960), B Joel Arrington (1961), HB Biff Bracy (1965) and Yates (1966).

The Redskins' 16 all-time selections from Duke are tied for eighth-most from any school in team history, but Crowder is the first Duke product selected by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967).

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF ARIE KOUANDJIO

Kouandjio is a local product who played his prep career at Dematha Catholic H.S. in Hyattsville, Md., less than seven miles from FedExField.

Kouandjio is the first University of Alabama product selected by the Redskins since the team selected six-time Pro Bowl tackle Chris Samuels in the 2000 NFL Draft.

Kouandjio is the fifth selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 13th selection of the Jay Gruden era.

Kouandjio is the 444th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 34th fourth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 46th fourth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

Kouandjio is the second player selected by the Redskins with the No. 112 overall pick all-time, joining QB Chris Hakel (1992).

Kouandjio is the 21st University of Alabama product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining B Riley Smith (1936), B Charley Holm (1939), E Sandy Sanford (1940), T Fred Davis (1941), G Ed Hickerson (1941), G Tony Leon (1943), B Bobby Jenkins (1945), T Fay Mills (1946), B Harry Gilmer (1948), B Lowell Tew (1948), T Dick Flowers (1949), E Ed White (1950), B Eddie Salem (1951), C Elliot Speed (1951), B Billy Hicks (1956), T Billy Neighbors (1962), E Tommy Brooker (1962), DB Steve Higginbotham (1972), DT Thomas Rayam (1990) and T Chris Samuels (2000).

With Kouandjio's selection, the Redskins' 21 all-time selections from the University of Alabama are tied for third-most all-time from any school.

Kouandjio is the 11th offensive lineman selected by the Redskins since 2010, the most of any position group through the conclusion of the 2015 fourth round.

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF MARTRELL SPAIGHT

Spaight is the sixth selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 14th selection of the Jay Gruden era.

Spaight is the 445th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 46th fifth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 71st fifth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

Spaight is the sixth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 141 overall pick all-time, joining B Jerry Planutis (1956), QB Wade Mitchell (1957), T Carl Palazzo (1962), G Conway Hayman (1971) and G Adam Gettis (2012).

Spaight is the 12th University of Arkansas product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining C Earl Wheeler (1947), B Ross Pritchard (1949), B Alvin Duke (1950), G Buddy Brown (1951), B A.J. Baker (1955), G John Childress (1962), G Dave Adams (1963), B Gordon Guest (1964), LB Jeff Goff (1982), LB Ravin Caldwell (1986) and K Zach Hocker (2014).

The Redskins have now selected Arkansas Razorbacks in consecutive drafts for the first time since taking Arkansas products in three straight drafts across 1962-64.

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF KYSHOEN JARRETT

Jarrett is the seventh selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 15th selection of the Jay Gruden era.

Jarrett is the 446th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 51st sixth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 77th sixth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

Jarrett is the second player selected by the Redskins with the No. 181 overall pick all-time, joining K John Hall (1999).

Jarrett is the fifth Virginia Tech product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining C Buzz Nutter (1953), E Tom Petty (1955), TE Ken Barefoot (1968) and T Derek Smith (1999).

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF TEVIN MITCHEL

Mitchel is the eighth selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 16th selection of the Jay Gruden era.

Mitchel is the 447th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 52nd sixth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 78th sixth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

Mitchel is the third player selected by the Redskins with the No. 182 overall pick all-time, joining E John Batorski (1944) and LB Rich Milot (1979).

Mitchel is the 13th University of Arkansas product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining C Earl Wheeler (1947), B Ross Pritchard (1949), B Alvin Duke (1950), G Buddy Brown (1951), B A.J. Baker (1955), G John Childress (1962), G Dave Adams (1963), B Gordon Guest (1964), LB Jeff Goff (1982), LB Ravin Caldwell (1986), K Zach Hocker (2014) and LB Martrell Spaight (2015).

In combination with Martrell Spaight's selection in the fifth round, Mitchel's selection marks the fourth time in the last five drafts that the Redskins have selected a pair of college teammates.

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF EVAN SPENCER

Spencer is the ninth selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 17th selection of the Jay Gruden era.

Spencer is the 448th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 53rd sixth-round selection in that time frame. He is the 79th sixth-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

Spencer is the third player selected by the Redskins with the No. 187 overall pick all-time, joining T Marv Berschet (1952) and G Melvin Jones (1980).

Spencer is the 16th Ohio State product selected by the Redskins all-time, joining C Steve Andrako (1940), E Cy Souders (1945), B Vic Janowicz (1952), T Julius Wittman (1952), G George Rosso (1954), T Fran Machinsky (1956), T George Tolford (1961), G Mike Ingram (1961), B Dave Francis (1963), G Rod Foster (1963), FB Tom Barrington (1966), E Ron Sepic (1967), RB Rich Galbos (1973), T Henry Brown (1988) and G Tim Moxley (1990).

The Redskins' 16 all-time selections from Ohio State are tied for eighth-most from any school in team history.

NOTES ON THE SELECTION OF AUSTIN REITER

Reiter is the 10th selection in the tenure of General Manager Scot McCloughan and the 18th selection of the Jay Gruden era.

Reiter is the 449th selection made by the Redskins in the Common Draft era (since 1967) and the 58th seventh-round selection in that time frame. He is the 88th seventh-round selection by the Redskins all-time since the institution of the draft in 1936.

Reiter is the fourth player selected by the Redskins with the No. 222 overall pick all-time, joining C Don Stephenson (1958), HB Pete Larson (1967) and FB Nehemiah Broughton (2005).

Reiter is the first University of South Florida product selected by the Redskins in team history.

Reiter was the third offensive lineman selected in the Redskins' 2015 draft class, marking the third time in the last six drafts the Redskins have selected three offensive linemen in a single class (2010, 2012 and 2015).



2015 DRAFT PICK PRONUNCIATION GUIDE

Brandon Scherff "SHERF"

Arie Kouandjio "R-ee" "KWAN-joe"

Martrell Spaight "SPAYT"

Kyshoen Jarrett "KY-shawn"