News | Washington Football Team

Redskins Select Center Ross Pierschbacher

Apr 27, 2019 at 02:48 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

ross-pierschbacher_brush-centerpiece

Courtesy of a fifth-round pick on Saturday, the Washington Redskins added another player to compete for the job of starting left guard.

With the 153rd selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, the organization drafted Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, who made 42-career starts at left guard before transitioning to center before his senior campaign in 2018. He went on to become an All-American at his new position and finished as a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, given annually to the nation's top center. His 57-career starts, meanwhile, are the most for an Alabama position player in school history.

PHOTOS: Redskins Draft OL Ross Pierschbacher With The 153rd Pick Of The 2019 NFL Draft

Take a look at photos of the Redskins 153rd 2019 NFL Draft pick, OL Ross Pierschbacher.

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher (71) blocks out against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Pierschbacher was named to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)
1 / 9

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2018, file photo, Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher (71) blocks out against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. Pierschbacher was named to The Associated Press Midseason All-America team, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Butch Dill, File)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
2 / 9

Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 1, 2019. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Michael Conroy/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama center Ross Pierschbacher warms up during pregame practice as the Crimson Tide prepare to play Arkansas in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)
3 / 9

Alabama center Ross Pierschbacher warms up during pregame practice as the Crimson Tide prepare to play Arkansas in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Michael Woods
Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
4 / 9

Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher runs the 40-yard dash during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

South center Ross Pierschbacher of Alabama (71) during practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
5 / 9

South center Ross Pierschbacher of Alabama (71) during practice for Saturday's Senior Bowl college football game, Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, in Mobile, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher (71) blocks out against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
6 / 9

Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher (71) blocks out against Texas A&M during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher (71) prepares to snap the ball against Citadel during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
7 / 9

Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher (71) prepares to snap the ball against Citadel during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Butch Dill/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)
8 / 9

Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher participates in a drill during the NFL football scouting combine on Friday, March 1, 2019 in Indianapolis. (Aaron M. Sprecher via AP)

Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
9 / 9

Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher runs a drill during the NFL football scouting combine, Friday, March 1, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Twenty-two picks before selecting Pierschbacher, the Redskins initially addressed their need for offensive line depth by using a fourth-round pick on Indiana guard Wes Martin.

The organization has used the offseason in an attempt to find a capable starter opposite right guard Brandon Scherff, a two-time Pro Bowler. Former first-round pick Ereck Flowers joined the team via free agency, and multiple people within the organization said the former New York Giants tackle would have a chance to play inside. Adding Martin and Pierschbacher will only fuel more competition at the position.

Advertising