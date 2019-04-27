Redskins Select Center Ross Pierschbacher

Courtesy of a fifth-round pick on Saturday, the Washington Redskins added another player to compete for the job of starting left guard.
With the 153rd selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, the organization drafted Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, who made 42-career starts at left guard before transitioning to center before his senior campaign in 2018. He went on to become an All-American at his new position and finished as a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, given annually to the nation's top center. His 57-career starts, meanwhile, are the most for an Alabama position player in school history.
Take a look at photos of the Redskins 153rd 2019 NFL Draft pick, OL Ross Pierschbacher.
Twenty-two picks before selecting Pierschbacher, the Redskins initially addressed their need for offensive line depth by using a fourth-round pick on Indiana guard Wes Martin.
The organization has used the offseason in an attempt to find a capable starter opposite right guard Brandon Scherff, a two-time Pro Bowler. Former first-round pick Ereck Flowers joined the team via free agency, and multiple people within the organization said the former New York Giants tackle would have a chance to play inside. Adding Martin and Pierschbacher will only fuel more competition at the position.