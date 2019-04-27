Redskins Select Center Ross Pierschbacher

With the 153rd selection in the 2019 NFL Draft, the organization drafted Alabama offensive lineman Ross Pierschbacher, who made 42-career starts at left guard before transitioning to center before his senior campaign in 2018. He went on to become an All-American at his new position and finished as a finalist for the Rimington Trophy, given annually to the nation's top center. His 57-career starts, meanwhile, are the most for an Alabama position player in school history.