Redskins Select Edge Jordan Brailford

The Redskins' 2019 draft class is officially set.

With the 253rd pick in the NFL Draft on Saturday, Washington selected edge defender Jordan Brailford of Oklahoma State. Brailford was a two-time All-Big 12 selection during his time with the Cowboys, earning first-team honors and leading the conference with 0.69 sacks per game as a redshirt junior in 2018. For his career, Brailford totaled 135 tackles (90 solo), 16 sacks and three forced fumbles.

Brailford, who stands at 6-foot-3 and 252 pounds, will join a young and talented Redskins' defensive line unit that includes 2017 first-round pick Jonathan Allen, 2018 first-round selection Daron Payne and 2016 fifth-round choice Matt Ioannidis, who signed a multi-year extension with the organization last week.

The position became even stronger in the first round Thursday night, as the Redskins traded up to acquire Mississippi State edge Montez Sweat with the No. 26 overall pick.