News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Redskins Select Quarterback Dwayne Haskins

Apr 25, 2019 at 09:59 PM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

dwayne_haskins_brush-centerpiece copy

Following back-to-back years of drafting defensive linemen in the first round, the Washington Redskins switched over to the offensive side of the ball for their first pick of the 2019 NFL Draft.

With the 15th-overall selection, the Redskins drafted quarterback Dwayne Haskins out of Ohio State. Haskins will be the fourth healthy signal-caller on the roster -- joining veterans Colt McCoy and Case Keenum and newly-signed Josh Woodrum -- and will be expected to compete for the starting job during training camp this summer.

Haskins, a local product who attended Bullis School in Potomac, Md., dominated in his lone season as Ohio State's starting quarterback in 2018. His 4,831 passing yards and 50 touchdowns were not only Ohio State single-season records but also Big Ten records, and both statistics were significant in Haskins finishing third in the Heisman Trophy voting behind Oklahoma's Kyler Murray and Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa.

With Haskins leading the way, the Buckeyes lost just once en route to winning the Big Ten championship and the Rose Bowl Game.

Speaking at the NFL Combine, Haskins told reporters that declaring for the 2019 NFL Draft was an easy decision for him and one he planned to make even before last season. He knew that he had the necessary talent to make the NFL. He just needed an opportunity to showcase his abilities, and he earned that chance after redshirting as a freshman and then sitting behind former Buckeyes quarterback J.T. Barrett in 2017.

According to NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein, Haskins is "big and talented with explosive arm talent but limited mobility. Haskins is a chance-taker with the arm strength to get away with some tight window throws that most in this class can't make."

With Haskins' selection, the Redskins have now drafted four quarterbacks in the first round since 2000 -- a group that also includes Patrick Ramsey (2002), Jason Campbell (2005) and Robert Griffin III (2012). Meanwhile, Haskins was the third quarterback taken in the this year's draft behind Oklahoma's Kyler Murray, who went first overall to the Arizona Cardinals, and Duke's Daniel Jones, who went sixth to the New York Giants.

Related Content

news

5 Things To Know About WR Dax Milne

The Washington Football Team used its final pick (258th overall) to select BYU wide receiver Dax Milne. Here are five things to know about one of the team's newest receivers.
news

5 Things To Know About DE Shaka Toney

The Washington Football Team used one of its three seventh-round picks (246th overall) to select Penn State defensive end Shaka Toney. Here are five things to know about one of the team's newest defensive ends.
news

5 Things To Know About DE William Bradley-King

The Washington Football Team used one of its three seventh-round picks (240th overall) to select Baylor edge defender William Bradley-King. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the defensive line.
news

Washington Signs 2021 Draft Class

The 10 draft picks signed their contracts ahead of the team's annual two-day minicamp this weekend.
news

5 Things To Know About LS Camaron Cheeseman

Washington used its sixth-round pick (225th overall) to take Michigan long snapper Camaron Cheeseman. Here are five things to know about the newest addition to special teams.
news

5 Things To Know About S Darrick Forrest

Washington used its fifth-round pick (163rd overall) to take Cincinnati safety Darrick Forrest. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the secondary.
news

Ron Rivera Values Certainty Over Speculation When Signing College Free Agents

Washington has only signed five college free agents after the draft in the past two seasons, and part of the reason why is because Rivera wants to avoid taking gambles.
news

5 Things To Know About TE John Bates

Washington used its fourth-round pick (124th overall) to take Boise State tight end John Bates. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the offense.
news

Where Washington Stands In The Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

With the 2021 NFL Draft concluded, Washington has added 10 new players to its roster. Here's how it stacks up among the other 31 teams.
news

Trevor Matich's Optimism For Washington Is At A Two-Decade High

Matich loves the moves head coach Ron Rivera has made this offseason.
news

5 Things To Know About WR Dyami Brown

Washington used one of its third-round picks (82nd overall) to take North Carolina wide receiver Dyami Brown. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the team's receiver corps.
news

5 Things To Know About CB Benjamin St-Juste

Washington used its first third-round pick (74th overall) to take Minnesota cornerback Benjamin St-Juste. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to the secondary.
Advertising