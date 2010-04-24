Redskins Select Williams In First Round of Draft





The Redskins selected Oklahoma offensive tackle Trent Williams with the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2010 NFL Draft.

Williams learned of his NFL future while in attendance at the draft in New York City. He spoke with Redskins head coach Mike Shanahan on the phone prior to the announcement of the team's selection.

Said Williams: "Coach Shanahan called me and he just wanted to know if I was committed to being great, and I assured him that I was, 100 percent."

Asked about protecting new Redskins quarterback Donovan McNabb, Williams replied: "It's an honor, more than anything. He's a great quarterback and I have been looking up to him for a long time now. It's a dream come true."

Williams, 6-5 and 318 pounds, brings impressive credentials to the Redskins. He was a four-year starter at Oklahoma.

He started at right tackle in 2006-08 and then replaced Phil Loadholt (now a starter for the Minnesota Vikings) at left tackle last year. He has also played center.

Last year, with Williams as the lone returning starter along the offensive line, the Sooners ranked 11th in the nation with an average of 289.23 passing yards per game and 16th nationally in fewest sacks allowed per game (1.15).

Williams was a first-team All-American as a senior in 2009, a third-team All-American as a junior in 2008, and a second-team Freshman All-American in 2006.