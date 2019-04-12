News | Washington Football Team - WashingtonFootball.com

Former AAF Linebacker DeMarquis Gates Is Ready To Keep Producing With The Redskins

Apr 12, 2019 at 10:07 AM
Kyle Stackpole

Editor

demarquise_gates_brush-centerpiece

The Washington Redskins added to their linebacker corps with the signing of DeMarquis Gates, the team announced Thursday.

Gates most recently played for the Memphis Express of the Alliance of American Football, which suspended all of its operations on April 2. The 23-year-old is the Redskins' third AAF signing, joining linebacker Andrew Ankrah and guard Salesi Uhatafe.

"I've put enough out there to warrant the attention of somebody," Gates told 247Sports shortly after the AAF folded. "I'm going to be praying for it, and hopefully everything works out in my favor."

Through eight weeks, Gates led the AAF with 52 tackles and five forced fumbles -- statistics that helped him garner NFL interest in the wake of the league folding.

A former four-star prospect, Gates played at Ole Miss from 2014 to 2017 and led the team in tackles his final three seasons. As a senior, he became the first Rebels player to record more than 100 tackles since five-time NFL All-Pro Patrick Willis accomplished the feat in 2006. Meanwhile, Gates' 70 solo tackles were tops in the SEC and 13th-most in the country.

Gates briefly found his way into the NFL after going undrafted in 2018, signing with the Cleveland Browns in May. The franchise released him during OTAs less than a month later.

But after an productive stint in the AAF, Gates seems to have shown the Redskins enough to give him a second chance at making the NFL.

Related Content

news

5 Things To Know About G Beau Benzschawel 

Benzschawel, a former Wisconsin Badger, joins his third NFL team and is slated to add more depth on the offensive line. Here are five things to know about one of the newest additions to Washington's roster.
news

5 Things To Know About TE Sammis Reyes

Reyes, who has never played in a football game before, will begin his career with the Washington Football Team. Here are five things to know about the 25-year-old tight end.
news

The Obvious Selling Point For Washington's Free Agent DBs

William Jackson III and Darryl Roberts are excited to play behind one of the best defensive lines in the NFL.
news

All The Wrinkles Curtis Samuel, Adam Humphries Bring To Washington's Offense

Washington needed more help at wide receiver, and the additions of Humphries and Samuel are expected to open up the playbook.
news

Washington's Newcomers Can't Wait To Play For Ron Rivera

Free agents signed with Washington for a variety of reasons, but one of the most common was to play for its respected head coach.
news

5 Things To Know About WR/KR DeAndre Carter

The 5-foot-8, 190-pound Carter is a proven returner who can step in and contribute offensively when necessary.
news

A Tough, Fearless Teammate: Ryan Fitzpatrick Has The Tools Ron Rivera Is Looking For

Rivera looks for specific qualities in his quarterbacks, and Fitzpatrick possesses all three of them.
news

5 Takeaways From Ron Rivera's Free Agency Press Conference

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera addressed the media for the first time since the team bolstered its roster with several additions in free agency. Here are five takeaways from his press conference.
news

Washington Signs WR/KR DeAndre Carter

Carter has amassed 63 punt returns for 589 yards and a 9.3 yards per return average. He has also added 45 kick returns for 983 yards and a 21.8 yards per return average. 
news

Where Washington Stands In The 'Post-Free Agency' NFL Power Rankings

Washington has made several moves in the past two weeks to improve its roster during free agency. Here's how it stacks up among the other 31 teams.
news

Washington Re-Signs RB Lamar Miller, T David Sharpe

The team announced the following roster moves Monday.
news

2021 Washington Free Agency Journal

Stay up to the minute with all the deals officially in the books, and be sure to check back with Washingtonfootball.com and the Washington Football Team app for continuing 2021 free agency coverage.
Advertising